Le Creuset Cyber Monday sale: up to HALF PRICE Dutch ovens, cast iron, stoneware and luxe cookware bundles

Le Creuset is doing the decent thing like any other sensible retailer and getting its Cyber Monday deals ON. The premium French cookware brand has unveiled big discounts of up to 50% off selected items.

Choose from evergreen favourites, such as casseroles and sauteuses alongside great prices on bundles from non-stick cookware sets through to its classic stoneware collections.

• Shop the Le Creuset sale in the USA – highlights include up to $240 off Dutch ovens, $90 off a brace of non-stick fry pans, $115 off a 'sauteuse' (small Dutch oven, basically) and some very colourful mugs.

• Shop the Le Creuset sale in the UK

The best cheap Le Creuset sale deals – carefully curated by T3.

In the US in particular this is one of Le Creuset's biggest sales of the year. Don't miss out on the cast iron bargains. Or the stoneware ones.

Best Cyber Monday Le Creuset sale deals in the USA

Le Creuset Chef's Oven and Trivet Set | Was $316.00.00 | Now $190.00 | Save $126.00

This fantastic pot is ideal for wintertime dishes such as soups and stocks, but it’s so versatile it’ll be useful year round. Beautifully finished, the trivet is a great compliment that protects surfaces from the efficient heat properties of the Chef’s Oven.View Deal

Le Creuset Sauteuse | Was $295.00 | Now $180.00 | Save $115.00

Available in a dazzling range of colours, this Sauteuse is a neat take on the Dutch Oven. It’ll let you cook all sorts of dishes as it allows easy searing, sautéing, braising and frying too. The cast iron construction is super strong, super stable and oversized handles make it easy to move around.View Deal

Le Creuset Signature Oval Skillet | Was $280.00 | Now $168.00 | Save $112.00

Beautifully made, like all Le Creuset cookware, this oval skillet features a no-maintenance matte black interior enamel that cooks to perfection. What’s more, it’ll get better over time, developing a natural patina that makes the skillet ideal for searing, sautéing and frying. It’s dishwasher safe too.View Deal

Le Creuset Noël Collection Santa Claus Oval Dutch Oven | Was $400.00 | Now $320.00 | Save $80.00

This Noël Collection Santa Claus Oval Dutch Oven is a real showpiece. You get the usual great cooking of course, with the huge 6 3/4 quart capacity making it ideal for festive mealtimes. It’ll work with most heat sources, is dishwasher safe and with the current discount this has to be one of the must-have Le Creuset purchases in the run up to Christmas.View Deal

Le Creuset Signature Deep Round Grill | Was $170.00 | Now $100.00 | Save $70.00

You’ll get superb heat distribution from this discounted enamelled cast iron grill, which is the lightest of its kind by quart on the market. Those raised ridges allow perfect sear marks for a real pro touch. It can be used on all cooktops and is oven safe up to 500°F. When you’re done cooking, it’s safe for the dishwasher too.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday Le Creuset sale deals in the UK

Le Creuset Cast Iron and Stoneware Essential Set Volcanic | Now £140 | Save up to 50% at Le Creuset

Brilliant quality and an equally excellent price make this cast iron soup pot, stoneware dish and cute ramekins combo a must-have. The pot is perfect for producing pretty much any kind of meal. It basically lets you pile in your ingredients and ends up producing succulent meals without much effort. Durable, easy to clean and great to look at, it’s a hit with us.

View Deal

Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick 6-Piece Cookware Set | Now £495 | Save up to 50% at Le Creuset

Treat yourself to this classic Le Creuset cookware set that features a fab collection of toughened non-stick pieces. There’s a 24cm deep casserole, two shallow frying pans sized at 20 and 28cm respectively, a 24cm sauté pan with glass lid, and two saucepans with glass lids in 16cm and 18cm. The cast aluminium construction, elegant design and a lifetime warranty provides icing on the cake.

View Deal

Why you should buy Le Creuset

Already the world's favourite cookware, Le Creuset is now more popular than ever and appeals to seemingly everyone, from grandparents to students. It's even big on TikTok.

The reason for that is obvious, though. Le Creuset makes well made, beautiful kitchen wares. Its signature pieces are things like the casserole and grill pan we have here but it now makes practically anything you can think of to put in a kitchen, from coffee mugs to knives to pepper mills.

With a bit of care and attention, these are purchases that should last for many, many years. A lifetime in fact.

The other thing that probably enhances the appeal of Le Creuset is that while they are certainly premium products, they're not always overly expensive because deals like the ones here are running practically 24/7/365. You just need to know where to look…

A second helping of Le Creuset offers

Le Creuset will have more deals lined up for Cyber Monday while Amazon’s ongoing Le Creuset sales bonanza is always a good bet if you’re looking to get a raft of premium cookware at bargain prices.

• Shop all Le Creuset deals at Amazon

• Buy three Le Creuset products from a selected range and get 20% MORE off.

