LAST MINUTE Amazon Prime Day deal: Save £80 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

Don't worry! You haven't missed out on all the best Amazon Prime Day deals quite yet. There's still a few barnstormers available (and flash sales dropping), like this excellent deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is an amazing fitness tracker and smartwatch: It's intelligent, with automatic workout detection. it's got great sleep tracking, loads of health metricss, GPS enabled and all the usual smartwatch abilities to interface with your phone for notifications and calls, as well as all the apps on the store.

Right now, you can save £80.00 on the Watch, as it retails for just £209.99. However, you only have until MIDNIGHT to take advantage of this amazing deal. It's not often you get a discount like this on one of our best Android watches.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 | was £289.99 | now £209.99 at Amazon

Save nearly £100 on one of the best Android smartwatches you can get. An amazing all-around fitness watch, the Galaxy Watch Active2 packs a timeless design: both thin and light, its elegant round body features an enlarged display and unique digital bezel that offers a modern twist on a classic design.

The Watch offers a smorgasbord of cool features and full access to the Android app store. From listening to music on the go, to getting real time voice translations on trips abroad, the Galaxy Watch Active2 is said to offer the convenience of your favourite apps on your wrist, making it as essential in everyday life as it is when working out.

Still not found what you're looking for? You can browse our best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals for Amazon Prime Day here, or check out our best Fitbit deals.

