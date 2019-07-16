Last chance! This Amazon Prime Day deal slashes 35% off the Emma Original mattress – until midnight tonight

You've got until midnight tonight (Tuesday 16 July) to take advantage of this unbelievable Amazon Prime Day deal on the outstanding Emma mattress. Right now, you can get 35% off the Emma Original mattress at Amazon – it's never been this cheap. Not even on Black Friday last year...

The prices shown on the Amazon page are already 30% cheaper than normal. To claim the full 35%, you'll need to check that the 'apply 5% voucher' box is ticked on the page. That'll give you a sweet 35% off at checkout.

Pricing-wise, this Amazon Prime Day deal means a single Emma mattress will cost just £285.28 (instead of £429); a double will be £431.58 (instead of £649); a king, £464.83 (instead of £699); and a super king just £531.33 (instead of £799). Make no mistake: these prices are absolutely incredible. After all, the Emma mattress is the best mattress you can buy right now.

We gave the Emma Original a full (and rare) five stars in our Emma Original mattress review. It’s exceptionally comfortable and supportive, and was already sitting comfortably in the number one spot – even before Amazon gave this premium mattress a 35% price cut for Prime Day. If you need a new mattress, this is the one to buy.

What’s so good about the Emma mattress?

The Emma Original is an outstanding bed in a box memory foam mattress from popular mattress-maker Emma. It arrives at your door rolled up in a small, conveniently sized box, and springs to life once opened.

At 25cm deep, it’s unbelievably comfortable and provides fantastic support no matter what position you sleep in – making it a particularly good choice for people who move around a lot at night. It’s also very low-maintenance, with no turning needed, and competitively priced.

At its full RRP, the Emma mattress was already competitively priced, but with a 35% discount it's an absolute bargain. You're getting a premium mattress at an almost budget price point. We've seen a 35% discount on the Emma mattress twice this year – that's already cheaper than Black Friday 2018, and you can rest assured it doesn't get cheaper than this.

