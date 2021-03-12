Knock 42% off Emma Hybrid mattress with this T3 code

The Emma Hybrid mattress was the brand's first ever mattress, and the product that catapulted Emma to the huge success story it is today. And this Mother's Day, Emma has is offering a sweet deal on both its Hybrid and Original Hybrid models (plus any sleep accessories you may care to bundle in).

Right now you can pick up any Emma Hybrid mattress with 42% off with the code T42. That's 2% more than everyone else is getting, and the code is valid until 18 March.

Both models include Emma's patented breathable Airgocell foam and memory foam, but also a layer of supportive pocket springs. We're big fans of Emma's products – its original mattress is currently topping our ranking of the best mattresses.

Emma Hybrid mattresses | Get 42% off with the code T42

For a limited time you can pick up the Emma Hybrid or (more advanced) Emma Original Hybrid with a huge discount. Offer available across all sizes, from Single up to Super King. Simply enter the code T42 at the checkout.

The Emma Hybrid sports the same makeup as the Original, but with one important addition: a layer of supportive pocket springs underneath the top Airgocell foam. That means you're getting the bounce you'd expect from a traditional, pocket-sprung mattress, as well as the support of memory foam.

It's available in the following UK sizes: Single (90x190cm), Small Double (120x190cm), Double (135x190cm), King Size (150x200cm), Super King (180x200cm).

Should I buy the Emma Hybrid or Emma Original?

Not sure whether to opt for the Emma Hybrid or go for the Original? The Original is entirely foam-based (there's a top later of breathable Airgocell foam, with supportive memory foam underneath), while the Hybrid also includes a layer of pocket springs.

If you prefer a firmer mattress, Emma suggests the Original might be a better bet. The Hybrid is a more traditional mattress, with extra bounce and an "increased sinking in feeling". Check out our full Emma Mattress review for details on the original.

Head straight to the Emma website to buy one, or take a look at the widget below for the best prices on the Original at other retailers.