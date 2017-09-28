KEF x Porsche Design noise cancelling Space Ones look out of this world

And boast 30 hours of wireless playback

By

Porsche Design and KEF are at it again, continuing a rather fruitful partnership, and adding another chic audio product to its range (which is Red Dot Award-winning, no less). 

This year, the two brands have collaborated on KEF's Space One wireless, active noise-cancelling headphones.

The Space One design is now even more elegant, with a dark, high-gloss inlaid Porsche Design logo placed on the earcup cover. It's certainly a stylish piece.

Inside, the headphones combine Bluetooth aptX, 40mm full range drivers, large 20mm neodymium magnets, and a lightweight CCAW voice coil. This all goes to ensure a crisp, spacious and highly dynamic sound. 

There's also advanced Active Noise Cancelling, which aims to eliminate external noise whist maintaining the hi-fi integrity of recordings for discerning listeners.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

The battery will last for 30-hours of wireless playback (and thats with ANC turned on). Of course, you can also choose to listen with the supplied wire, on those occasions you forget to charge.

Like the sound (and look) of these wireless cans? They can be yours for a very reasonable £349.00.

Liked this?

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.