These JTX fitness machines can be delivered WITHIN 10 days: shop treadmills, rowing machines and more

With officials in the UK saying that social distancing might need to be extended as long as the end of 2020 to make sure the dreaded global pandemic won't start spreading again, more and more people start to look at ways to improve their health indoors and to kit out their home gyms. JTX Fitness has a few great vibration plate and treadmill options you can still buy and have delivered within 10 days, while other models will be delivered in May or June, should you place an order soon.

• Shop the available fitness machine deals at JTX Fitness

With many stores fresh out of fitness machines and equipment that is not astronomically priced, we looked at other stores to see if we could get lucky and we did with JTX Fitness. Granted, the currently available range is not extensive, but you can have a capable indoor rower and an elliptic trainer delivered in May, which really is only a week away (delivery won't be on the 1 May, however).

• York 20kg Cast Iron Dumbbell Spinlock Set in STOCK at The Fitness Superstore!

JTX fitness offers )% finance on many large fitness equipment, so you can buy today and pay later.

The below cardio and resistance machines can be delivered within 10 days

JTX Slim-Fit Home Vibration Plate | Sale price £275 | Was £399 | You save £124 at JTX Fitness

Strengthen your core and add some extra resistance to your workouts with this compact but powerful home vibration plate. The package includes a workout DVD should you need some inspiration. A poster and power straps are also included! Get a full gym workout in just 15 minutes using the JTX Slim-Fit Home Vibration Plate.View Deal

JTX Club-Max Commercial Treadmill | Sale price £3,299 | Was £5,999 | You save a whopping £1,700 at JTX Fitness

Bring the feeling of premium gyms home with the JTX Club-Max Commercial Treadmill. The 'commercial' bit in the name means that this premium running machine was designed to be used in a gym environment and therefore is super durable. JTX claims the Club-Max comes with free installation but you might want to double check this before you purchase. Invest in your health and save with this amazing deal.View Deal

Order the below cardio machines now, have them delivered in May

JTX Ignite Air Indoor Rower | Sale price £649 | Was £860 | You save £211 at JTX Fitness

Rowing is hands down the best full body workout you can do indoors. Unlike treadmills, rowing machines use almost all the main muscles in your body, making you more resilient and stronger with each stroke. The dynamic airflow resistance of the JTX Ignite Air ensures you can replicate the feel and intensity of your gym rowing sessions at home. This is a quality rowing machine used in gyms and training facilities throughout the UK. Order now, delivery 13 - 21 May.View Deal

JTX Strider X7 Home Cross Trainer | Sale price £399 | Was £629 | You save £230 at JTX Fitness

The JTX Strider X7 is JTX's most popular home cross trainer. representing a great value, the JTX Strider X7 home cross trainer comes with all the features you'll need to squeeze regular exercise into your busy life, making it an ideal cardio equipment for parents. Ideal for weight management, toning and general fitness goals, with programs and resistance for complete beginners to fitness enthusiasts. Order now, delivery 27 May - 5 June.View Deal

Order the below cardio machines now, have them delivered in June

JTX Sprint-7 Large Treadmill | Sale price £899 | Was £1,399 | You save £500 at JTX Fitness

This is the new 2020 upgraded model of the JTX Sprint-7 Treadmill. The Sprint-7 is packed with interactive features and program options, plus heart rate training to help you progress faster and more efficiently. Regular cardio exercising can improve sleep and reduce stress levels too! Order now, delivery 2 -12 June.View Deal