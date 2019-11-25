John Lewis slashes the price of the Apple Watch Series 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and more for Black Friday!

If you're not equipped with an Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch, there's never been a better time to snag one of the hugely-popular smartwatches.

A current, outstanding deal from John Lewis sees the price of a number of popular smartwatches reduced, including the Apple Watch Series 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, and Fitbit Versa.

There are several Apple Watch Series 3 models on offer, from a 38mm GPS-only model for just £199, ranging up to an Apple Watch Series 4 44mm GPS and Cellular model for £649 (saving a very useful £100).

Although it's not the latest and greatest Apple Watch available right now, there is still a lot to like about the Series 3 smartwatch. Apple includes built-in GPS (and cellular, depending on the model), and it's water-resistant down to 50 metres.

You can pick it up with a saving of £100, which is well worth having.

You can also save £100 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch, which has a monstrous five day battery life, or £30 on the Galaxy Watch Active, which is perfect for exercise.

If you're looking for something else, the Fitbit Versa, Garmin Vivoactive, and more are also on sale.

Check out the deals below:

Apple Watch Series 3, GPS-only, 38mm | now £199 at John Lewis

Apple Watch Series 3 features a S3 dual-core chip to provide you with faster app performance and smoother animations. You can connect your Apple Watch inspired workouts to compatible cardio equipment, thanks to Apple’s GymKit technology. Additionally, you can interact easily with your iPhone's messages, phone and calendar functions, and get all the updates and notifications you need through the day.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4, GPS and Cellular, 44mm | £529 | £459 at John Lewis

The Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular has been created to be your health and fitness companion. This fourth-generation Apple Watch has great coaching features, is water-resistant to 50 metres and is faster than previous models. It also has a stunning new edge-to-edge display.View Deal

Fitbit Versa Smart Fitness Watch | was £169 | now £139 at John Lewis

Thanks to a lightweight, water-resistant (up to 50 metres) design, actionable insights, personalised guidance, on-screen workouts and coaching, along with a battery that lasts up to four days; the Fitbit Versa helps you reach all your fitness and health goals.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy 42mm Midnight Black/Rose Gold | was £279 | now £179 at John Lewis

The Galaxy Watch boasts up to 4 days' battery life, so you're free to take calls and messages on the go, pay for your morning coffee using Samsung Pay and order an Uber using the built-in GPS. You can save £100, so this is a fantastic and one not to be missed.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy 46mm (Silver) | was £299 | now £199 at John Lewis

Slightly larger than the previous two models, this Galaxy Watch boasts a massive, class-leading 7 days' battery life! It can track up to 40 different exercises, allowing you to make the most of your workout. Move from hitting the gym to the park and to the pool and it'll help you achieve your goals. Its a great looking smartwatch, but definitely more suited to larger wrists. You can save £100 on this brilliant smartwatch now at John Lewis.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (40mm) | was £269 | now £239 at John Lewis

The Galaxy Watch Active2 is a thin, lightweight and tough smartwatch with fitness tracking at its core. It will monitor your sleep, blood pressure, and stress to give you a holistic overview of your health. This isn't a massive discount, but considering the Active2 is Samsung's latest smartwatch, it's well worth having.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (40mm + 4G) | was £269 | now £239 at John Lewis

The Galaxy Watch Active2 is a thin, lightweight and tough smartwatch with fitness tracking at its core. It will monitor your sleep, blood pressure, and stress to give you a holistic overview of your health. This model as 4G, which means you'll still get calls and messages when not connected to your phone. This isn't a massive discount, but considering the Active2 is Samsung's latest smartwatch, it's well worth having.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (40mm) | was £199 | now £169 at John Lewis

The Galaxy Watch Active is a thin, lightweight and tough smartwatch with fitness tracking at its core. It will monitor your sleep, blood pressure, and stress to give you a holistic overview of your health. It's not the latest model, a misses the ECG function of the Active2, but this is still a great smartwatch not at a fantastic price.View Deal

