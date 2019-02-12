John Lewis is giving away £75 gift cards with its brilliant fibre broadband deals

When you think of John Lewis, you probably think of much-hyped Christmas adverts, or that poor bloke in Virginia who always gets mistaken for the retail store on Twitter, or Black Friday deals. However, did you realise that John Lewis offers some of the most competitive broadband deals in the UK at the moment?

With broadband starting from £20 a month, John Lewis brings the same high quality and great customer service it's known for on the high street to its internet offering. For a limited time only, John Lewis is sweetening its broadband plans by throwing in a free gift card that can be used online or in-store. It also works in Waitrose, too.

The blockbuster new deal, which is available until March 5, 2019, is available on the standard ADSL traffic, as well as speedier fibre broadband packages. If you opt for John Lewis' flagship Unlimited Fibre Extra plan, then the value of the gift card skyrockets up to £75 – not to be sniffed at!

John Lewis Broadband Deals In Full

John Lewis Unlimited Broadband + £35 gift card | 12 months | 10Mb avg. speed | FREE Weekend, Evening calls | FREE upfront | £20 a month

Admittedly, John Lewis is unlikely to be the first name to spring to mind when you think of the word 'cheap', but this is an impossibly reasonable deal. Not only will you enjoy free evening and weekend calls from your landline, no upfront costs, and a free £35 gift card to use online or in-store in John Lewis and Waitrose, but you'll also get unlimited broadband. All for £20 a month.View Deal

John Lewis Unlimited Fibre + £50 gift card | 12 months | 36Mb avg. speed | FREE Weekend, Evening calls | FREE upfront | £28.50 a month

If you're looking for a little more speed to stream the latest Netflix must-binge boxset, or are simply looking for a bigger gift card to spend in your nearest John Lewis – this is a solid unlimited fibre deal from the high street retailer.View Deal

John Lewis Unlimited Fibre Extra + £75 gift card | 12 months | 66Mb avg. speed | FREE Weekend, Evening calls | FREE upfront | £35 a month

If you're looking to stream Ultra HD content until the cows come home, this is the broadband speed you'll need. 66Mbps should ensure that nobody is faced with the infuriating loading animation when trying to access social media or video call a close friend. This unlimited fibre package is also the one with the heftiest gift card, clocking in at a generous £75. And the 12 month contract means that you aren't tied in for a lengthy term.View Deal

John Lewis says that gift cards will be sent by email within 60 days after you've activated your new broadband service. However, if you cancel your new plan within those first 60 days, then the free e-gift card will be withdrawn.

Every one of John Lewis' internet bundles comes with a free router, unlimited evening and weekend calls to UK landlines, and 24/7 access to freephone customer support. If you'd prefer to get your broadband from another provider – or want to see how these new gift cards compare against different providers – why not check out how the latest John Lewis offer stacks up against the competition below: