John Lewis Black Friday sale brings BIG fitness machine savings

WaterRower Rowing Machine with S4 Performance Monitor, Oak | Black Friday price £849 | Was £999 | Save £150 (15%) on John Lewis

Designed as a natural rowing simulator, the patented WaterFlywheel utilises the same physical elements (water) and the physical dynamics (fluid drag) that occur when a boat moves through water, using up to 84% of your total muscle mass in every stroke and giving you the calming feel of a boat gliding down the river. We loved the WaterRower in our review, we know you'll love it too!View Deal

Life Fitness T3 Treadmill with Track Connect Console | Black Friday price £2,295 | Was £2,795 | Save £500 (18%) on John Lewis

The Life Fitness T3 Treadmill with the Track console gives you the optimum tracking and entertainment features to keep you motivated. The treadmill has the Go System Quick Start, which remembers your preferred walking, jogging and running speeds so you can get straight into your workout at the push of a button. The T3 Treadmill also features the FlexDeck shock absorption system that reduces impact to joints by nearly 30% compared to ordinary treadmills. Save big on this amazing fitness machine!View Deal

NordicTrack SpaceSaver SE7i Folding Elliptical Cross Trainer, Grey/Black | Black Friday price £699 | Was £899 | Save £200 (22%) on John Lewis

The NordicTrack SpaceSaver SE7i offers you a total body workout without impact. Cross Trainers are ideal if you’re looking for all-round body fitness or are coming back from injury. With its vertical and foldaway design, the machine can be conveniently stored away without an excessive footprint. Keep track of your heart rate with the SE7i's EKG hand grips, a great way to find the perfect fat burning zone!View Deal

Life Fitness Club Series+ Treadmill | Black Friday price £6,195 | Was £6,995 | Save £800 (12%) on John Lewis

The Life Fitness Club Series+ Treadmill has plenty of room to run on with the wide running surface of 22" (56 cm). The sleek design and low step-up height of just 8" (20 cm) ensures the treadmill fits in anyr home. You can further expand your workouts with the LFConnect training app. The reinforced upright design, aluminium kick-resistant endcaps and second generation FlexDeck shock absorption system ensures this treadmill will last long!View Deal

