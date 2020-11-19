John Lewis Black Friday deals 2020: The best early offers on now

It's the time of the year when the Black Friday deals start to drop and John Lewis Black Friday deals are one of the best kept secrets in the UK during the winter sales season. The reason for this is three fold.

Firstly, John Lewis does not do a great job in advertising its own Black Friday sale, and when it comes to the main event in particular, the core shopping days of Grey Thursday, Black Friday, the Black Weekend and Cyber Monday, many deal hunters don't think "John Lewis Black Friday deals".

This means that competition for its deals tends to be much lower than other popular retailers, making it easier to bag a bargain.

Secondly, John Lewis is a great destination for bagging some of the best Black Friday deals going as it stocks an incredibly wide range of products, and has many non-tech product categories, too. This makes it a great place to bag presents for friends and family if you're not looking for a piece of tech or a gadget. Clothes, ornaments, furniture, consumables and fixtures are just a sample of the product categories that get fat discounts.

And the third reason why the John Lewis Black Friday sale is absolutely worth checking out is that the retailer offers a price match promise, where no deal is "never knowingly undersold" and discounted electronics and appliances still come with the retailer's best-in-class included 2-year guarantee.

Combined, these three factors make John Lewis Black Friday deals some of the absolute finest to be bagged, but as can be seen directly below, the retailer already has a suite of top discounts to be bagged in its pre-Black Friday sale.

John Lewis also gives some tips on delivery options for your Black Friday deal purchases. The options are:

Free Click & Collect for orders over £30

Click & Collect from Co-Op and Booths stores

Collect+ from over 7000 local shops for just £3.50

Free UK Mainland Delivery for orders over £50

Next & Named Day Delivery starting from £6.95

Delivery to 38 countries starting from £7.50

Click here to find a Click & Collect location near you

Best John Lewis Black Friday deals already live

Even more John Lewis Black Friday deals

Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie Espresso Coffee Machine | Was: £79.99 | Now: £49.99 | Saving: £30

A £30 price cut in the John Lewis Black Friday sale means that this stylish and highly-capable Lavazza espresso machine can be bagged now for just £49.99. It's available at this price point in both red and white colourways, too. The system has a 600ml capacity tank, a 10-bar pressure system and a auto-off function. Affordable and easy to use.View Deal

Apple AirPods with Charging Case | Was: £136.99 | Now: £124.99 | Saving: £12

John Lewis has the Apple AirPods with Charging Case available at a great price right now, which matches Amazon in terms of cost. You get Amazon's 2-year guarantee included as well. John Lewis also has the Apple AirPods Pro in stock, too, although naturally those cost more. Both sets are ideal for Apple iPhone users, and would make great Christmas gifts.View Deal

Apple iMac 21.5-inch (2019) | Was: £1,100 | Now: £949 | Saving: £150

This Apple iMac system is perfect for the home office, and delivers a quality selection of internal hardware and an Ultra HD 4K display, too. You get a Intel Core i3 CPU, 1TB of storage, a Radeon Pro 555X GPU and 8GB of RAM. The machine has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 on John Lewis. Now £150 off.View Deal

Over 650 beauty and fragrance reductions | Save up to 50%

Save big on brands including Bobbi Brown, Georgio Armani, Nude By Nature, Sisley, Urban Decay and many more. So whether you want to stock up on moisturisers, make-up, shower gels or hair accessories this is the sale for you to check out.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 | Now from £349 | Save up to £70

A smartwatch at smart price, choose between the 40mm or the 44m version of Apple's latest Watch in colours including Pink Sand, Space Grey and Pure Platinum. All models come with three months of Apple Fitness+ free.View Deal

Sennheiser PXC550 II Wireless Headphones | Was: £269 | Now: £179 | Saving: £80

This cracking pair of Sennheiser wireless headphones is currently reduced by £80 in the John Lewis Black Friday sale. The PXC550 are an audiophile's dream, with powerful speaker drivers partnered with active noise-cancelling technology, a long-lasting 30-hour battery life between charges, and Bluetooth with aptX support. The set is also works with a smart device's voice assistant and has a mic so calls can be taken while wearing them, too.View Deal

Sony Bravia LED HDR 4K TV | Now: £649 | £50 discount when bought with Sony HT-G700 sound bar

This is a great price on a superb 2020-range 4K TV from Sony on its own. However, if you want to pair this TV with a quality sound bar, too, then you can get a £50 discount on the bundle right now. The sound bar is the equally premium Sony HT-G700, meaning you truly invest in next-gen video and audio.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 | Was: £300 | Now: £260 | Saving: £40

Bang & Olufsen are one of the world's biggest names in audio, and right here its super stylish and premium Beoplay E8 true wireless earphones are reduced by £40 down to £260. These come with a 2-year guarantee, too, and deliver Qi wireless charging as well.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 500 Smart Speaker with Voice Recognition and Control | Was: £329 | Now: £279 | Saving: £50

Bose are one of the foremost names in audio all the way round the world, and right here its stylish and powerful Home Speaker 500 Smart Speaker is reduced by £50 at John Lewis. That price point is baggable on both the black and silver models, too. This speaker comes loaded with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa AI and voice control functionality as well, making it an ideal tool to stream music throughout your kitchen of living rooms.View Deal

Ted Baker Jean Linen Tailored Fit Suit Jacket | Was: £289 | Now: £86.70 | Saving: £202.30

A massive reduction here of over £200 means this designer Ted Baker suit jacket is now available for just £86.70. It's available at that price point in a wide-variety of sizes, too, and has a regular length and it built from 100 per cent linen.View Deal

Numatic Henry Plus Vacuum Cleaner | Was: £159.99 | Now: £119.99 | Saving: £40

The original and best Henry vacuum is available here in its Plus variant with a very welcome £40 price cut. You get the vacuum itself, which is super powerful and features a long 12.5 metre cable, huge internal 9-litre capacity and versatile tool set, for just £199.99. You also get 5 vacuum bags in the box, too, meaning you are setup in terms of cleaning for a long time to come. A-rated for cleaning, and now cheaper.View Deal

When do John Lewis Black Friday deals start?

On the official John Lewis website, the retailers states that Black Friday "will take place on Friday 27 November" and that the store will "have a wide range of Black Friday deals available on the day, and in case you happen to miss out on any discounts, Black Friday is quickly followed by Cyber Monday - 30 November 2020 - for another chance at finding some pre-Christmas bargains."

John Lewis differs to other retailers when it comes round to Black Friday as it tends to keep its offerings very much restricted to the core Black Friday days of Grey Thursday, Black Friday, the Black Weekend and Cyber Monday. This year may differ, though, due to 2020's unique circumstances, with John Lewis Black Friday deals going live earlier in November.

One thing is sure, though, and that is that you can expect more John Lewis Black Friday deals to be made available online. John Lewis has a strong retail presence, but that is going to be disrupted this year due to various restrictions and the fact that more people than ever will shop the Black Friday sale at home.

