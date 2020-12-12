Joe Wicks has NOTHING on this Instagram HIIT workout from a fitness personality

Doing HIIT (high-intensity interval training) has a range of benefits. This type of workout burns a lot of fat and keeps you in the fat burning state for hours after the workout. Doing HIIT regularly can also boost metabolism too. Better still, there is an abundance of HIIT workouts available online and many fitness celebrities provide them for free on platforms such as Instagram.

One of the most prominent figures in the field is Joe Wick, a.k.a. the Body Coach, who delighted kids and adults alike with his free morning workouts on Youtube during the original lockdown in early 2020. But is it Joe Wicks who provides the sweatiest, most intense workouts on Instagram? As it turned out, he is not even in the top 3.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Online and offline home workouts are getting more popular by the day and it seems like they are here to stay on the long run. In a research conducted by RunRepeat, 1,990 gym members were asked how they will approach staying fit in 2021, in comparison to the start of 2020.

Not surprisingly, only 15% of current gym members thought a gym membership was the best way to achieve their fitness goals in 2021 and nearly three-quarters of gym members said running and other outdoor activities or home fitness options (21.86%) are the best ways to achieve their fitness goals in 2021.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No wonder all eyes are on online fitness influencers. Golfsupport.com ran a little experiment of its own to see which 30-minute Instagram workout burns the most calories. They asked 67 people to complete one workout from a predetermined list per day and record the calories burnt.

Participants were wearing fitness trackers to measure heart rate and calories burned; probably wearing the best running watches or best Fitbits would've been a good option too. As well as measuring calories burned, Golfsupport asked testers to give a rating out of 10 for music and enjoyment of each workout and finally, asked them if they would do the workout again or not.

(Image credit: Golfsupport.com)

Bradley Simmonds’ HIIT workout burned a whopping average of 412 calories in 30 minutes, making it the most sweat-inducing and calorie-burning workout on the list. 68% of people also said they would do another workout with him.

Body by Ciara took second place, only just. Ciara's workout burnt an average of 403 calories in half an hour, with 72% of people saying they would do the workout again. Ciara also came out on top in terms of music, with an average rating of 9/10.

In third place for calories burnt is Barry’s Bootcamp UK (386 calories per 30 min workout).

National treasure Joe Wicks’ PE workout came relatively low down on the list in terms of calories burnt, torching 290 per half hour session. However, Joe came joint top in terms of enjoyment rating, an average 9/10 score.