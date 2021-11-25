JBL Black Friday headphone deals: Get noise-cancelling earbuds for just £63!

The Amazon Black Friday sale is here – or in this case, hear. We've found some great headphones deals among Amazon's avalanche as it starts to really launch into the best Black Friday deals

Fancy a set of quality JBL true wireless headphones with active noise cancellation? They're less than £63, so you're saving a whopping £87. And if you prefer over-ears, there's a hefty £99.01 off another pair with ANC.

The Live Free noise cancelling earbuds are waterproof and weatherproof, with up to 21 hours of wireless playtime, a built-in microphone and hands-free operation for controls and calls. They come with thee sizes of ear tips and two sizes of gel sleeves to help you get the perfect in-ear seal, and of course they deliver the legendary JBL sound.

If you prefer the sound or fit of over-ear headphones, the Club 950s will delight you. There's an incredible 55 hours of battery life, active noise cancelling, touch controls and "talkthru" transparency and they have both Alexa and Google Assistant built in. The Club 950s promise the same sound top DJs hear. They're superbly made and sound great.

JBL Live Free NC+ Tws True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: was £149.99, now £62.99 at Amazon JBL Live Free NC+ Tws True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: was £149.99, now £62.99 at Amazon

