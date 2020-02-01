James Bond won't wear a Swatch x 007 watch in No Time To Die… Which character does?

Swatch has announced seven new watches ahead of the release of new James Bond movie No Time To Die.

Six of the new timepieces draw their design inspiration from classic James Bond movie posters. These include Dr No, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Moonraker, Licence to Kill, The World is Not Enough, and Casino Royale.

(Image credit: Swatch)

Although none of the watches actually feature the name of each movie, they do offer enough clues about their origins.

For example, a space shuttle arcs its way across the dial of the Moonraker watch, while the Casino Royale model borrows its playing card-inspired design from the film’s opening credits.

Each watch also features a 007 logo on the strap retainer, and, in the case of the On Her Majesty’s Secret Service model, on the date complication.

Check out all of the watches below:

(Image credit: Swatch)

The seventh new James Bond-inspired Swatch is yet to be unveiled. It has been designed alongside Suttirat Anne Larlarb, costume designer for No Time To Die, and will only to be offered in limited numbers.

The watch features in the upcoming film and is worn by Q, played by Ben Whishaw.

The new Swatches will be available from late February, and No Time To Die hits cinemas in the UK on 2 April, followed by the US release on 10 April.