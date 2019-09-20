It's not Black Friday Day but Amazon already has a super-cheap Echo Dot for you

Call it an early Black Friday discount, or just call it a sweet deal: Amazon has just slashed the price of the Echo Dot speaker bringing it down to just £24.99, which is crazy cheap.

The deal is for a certified refurbished Echo Dot and you can choose between all three colours: Charcoal, Heather Grey or Sandstone.

A certified refurbished Amazon Device is a pre-owned device that has been refurbished and tested to look and work like new. The device is then certified and given a new one-year warranty. In other ways, it's as good as new with the same warranty you'd get on new device.

If, on the other hand you insist on an actually new device, you can also get this brand new Echo Dot for £34.99 until the end of Friday 20 September.

The Echo Dot is the smallest speaker in Amazon's ever-growing arsenal of AI-powered devices. Although it does include a built-in speaker that's plenty loud enough to hear the answers to any questions you've asked Alexa, the Echo Dot works even better when paired with a more powerful sound system. This can be done with a 3.5mm aux cable or via Bluetooth.

Music is handled by Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Audible, Deezer or TuneIn. Speaking of music, when you buy this Echo you also get 90 days free Amazon Music Unlimited.

The Echo Dot is a phenomenal gateway into the world of smart home technology, since Amazon's proprietary voice assistant Alexa is compatible with a whole host of smart bulbs, kettles, and central heating systems.

The third-generation Echo Dot boasts an all-new fabric design and improved call quality compared to previous models. The Echo Dot has all the same smarts of its larger siblings, Echo and Echo Plus, meaning it can do everything from playing your music, updating you on the latest weather and headlines, ordering food, and controlling your smart devices.

Echo Dot, certified refurbished | RRP £44.99 | Now £24.99 | Save £20 (44%)

An Amazon Echo Dot for under £25 is a steal, and at this price you could get one for every room in the house. They make ideal Christmas gifts, too! Deal ends on 30 September.View Deal