Is McDonald's open today? Yes! THESE branches are

If you're asking whether McDonald's, Burger King or KFC is open in the UK today then you're in the right place. Spoiler: the answer is "yes".

Burger King has opened a handful of branches for home delivery (and one for drive-through orders) with more to follow throughout May; McDonald's has reopened 15 UK branches for food delivery and plans to open more for drive-through; and KFC has reopened 100 branches across the UK for home delivery and 55 for drive-through. Yes, the Colonel is cooking (a limited menu).

Below we have the latest UK restaurant opening locations, menus, drive-through collection and home delivery details for McDonald's, Burger King and KFC – and for Pizza Hut, Domino's, Greggs, Pret, Nando's, Costa Coffee and Wagamama as well.

We also have recipes so you can make Big Macs, Sausage and Egg McMuffins, Greggs Steak Bakes, Pret soups and many more takeaway favourites at home. "Eet smakelijk", as they would say in Holland!

First, a quick summary. Scroll down further for the full details.

Is McDonald's open today? Which McDonald's are reopening?

As of 11am on Wednesday May 13 McDonald's has reopened 15 UK branches for food delivery. Opening hours for all branches are 11am to 10pm and orders are capped at a maximum value of £25.

The following 15 branches of McDonald's are now open:

Chelmsford Riverside

Chelmsford Westway

Ipswich Cardinal Park

Boreham Interchange

Luton Leagrave

Watford Hertfordshire Arm

Chaul End Lane – Luton

Beechings Way – Gillingham

Sittingbourne Retail Park

Gillingham Bowaters

Tooting

Dalston

Welling

Harrow

Luton George Street

Click here to order from McDonald's now with Uber Eats.

Lots of people on Twitter are freaking out that the restaurants are all in the south but there is reason for this and it's not because McDonald's hates the north. McDonald's explained on Twitter: "These 15 restaurants were chosen for their proximity to our distribution centre as we slowly but safely seek to reopen our restaurants and restart our supply chain. Rest assured we are working hard to reopen more restaurants across the UK and Ireland at the right time." The company also said: "We are operating a trial of 15 restaurants for a couple of weeks and we do hope to start expanding this trial very soon." So expect more branches to open in June.

The branches listed above are open for delivery orders only, offering a reduced menu from 11am to 10pm. That reduced McDonald's menu is below and – terrible news! – for now it does NOT include breakfast.

Why? McDonald's say it has temporarily dropped breakfast from its menu to "reduce the complexities" in its kitchens at menu changeover and that as it reopens "we will explore the ways in which to help our employees safely change over menus and we will reintroduce our breakfast menu as soon as we can." In the meantime, McDonald's has shared its Sausage and Egg McMuffin recipe on Twitter so you can make it for yourself.

For those who caught us on @thismorning, here is the Sausage and Egg McMuffin recipe without the tea towel fire... pic.twitter.com/ZanBKY18vbApril 28, 2020

The Irish Sun also reports that preparations are being made to reopen branches in Ireland but there's no confirmation yet of which branches.

McDonald's has also confirmed that it will be opening 30 drive-throughs on Wednesday May 20. In total, that will bring the number of reopened UK McDonald's branches to 45. Those branches have not yet been named but we will update this article as soon as they are.

When McDonald's does eventually allow people inside its restaurants to order and collect food, there will be perspex screens at checkouts and social distancing rules in place which will include floor markings.

And here's what McDonald's could look like when it reopens for eating in. The video below shows a prototype McDonald's in Arnhem, Netherlands, with distance markers, customer hand washing stations, perspex screens, table service and lots of uses of disinfectant.

What is the reduced McDonald's menu?

Mains

Big Mac

Quarter Pounder with Cheese

McChicken Sandwich

Hamburger

Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

Chicken McNuggets

Chicken Selects

20 Chicken McNuggets ShareBox

Filet-o-Fish

Vegetable Deluxe

Veggie Dippers

Sides

McDonald's Fries

Mozzarella Dippers

Apple & Grape Fruit Bag

Maltesers McFlurry

Smarties McFlurry

Oreo McFlurry

Drinks

Buxton Mineral Water (Still)

Coca-Cola Classic

Diet Coke

Sprite Zero

Fanta Orange

Oasis

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Tropicana Orange Juice

Robinsons Fruit Shoot

Flat White

Tea Regular

Espresso

Latte

Cappuccino

Black Coffee

White Coffee

How to make a Big Mac at home

If you're craving that Big Mac taste in the meantime, WE CAN HELP! First off, you could press your own burgers. McDonald's burgers are 100% beef so that's the only ingredient you need.

OK, now let's make that Big Mac. Check out the video below by an ex-McDonald's Executive Chef for a step-by-step guide to making a copycat Big Mac at home, including his reveal on how to make home made Big Mac sauce.

Is Burger King open today? Which Burger Kings are open?

Some Burger King restaurants are open and while it's not many at the moment, Burger King says that it will open one of its restaurants in every UK city by May 31, which will total around 350 restaurants.

According to Deeside Piper the following Burger King restaurants are now open for delivery orders:

Aberdeen

Bristol – Bath Road

Bristol – Eastgate

Coventry – Central 6 Retail Park

Dundee

Havant

Hillington

Merton

Reading

Springfield Quay

Southampton

Swindon – Queen’s Dr.

Check Just-Eat or Deliveroo to see whether you're in range for delivery.

ONE branch of Burger King is also open for drive-through orders. That's the Burger King in Havant, Hampshire, which reopened for drive-through at midday on April 30. As you can imagine, the queues were massive. The branch is open from midday until 11pm each day and if you don't want to queue you can order food for delivery from Just-Eat or Deliveroo.

Burger King is serving a scaled back menu which includes the Whopper, the Chicken Royale, and the Bacon Double Cheeseburger.

Additionally, The Telegraph says that Burger King will reopen high street branches for takeaway as early as this week (that's the week commencing May 11). The paper says that Alasdair Murdoch, Chief Executive of Burger King UK, confirmed that the chain will open "a handful of stores on high streets in town and city centres" to trial social distancing measures. We'll bring you that list of BK high street branches when we have it.

Burger King is also giving away FREE Burger King Whoppers. To be in with a chance to win one, simply tweet a picture of your worst home cooking attempts @BurgerKingUK with the hashtag #WishItWasAWhopper and Burger King says "we’ll send the worst some vouchers as a treat for when this is all over". Of course, all T3 readers are fantastic in the kitchen, so you'll have to fake a cooking fail, but these are desperate times.

Is KFC open today? Which KFCs are open?

Over 100 KFC restaurants are now open for home delivery (via Uber Eats, Just-Eat and Deliveroo) and more branches of KFC have opened their drive-through lanes. The full list is on the KFC website and reproduced below.

At these restaurants, KFC is serving a limited menu to help the smaller kitchen teams maintain social distancing. View the current KFC menu here.

Search for a KFC that's open for delivery with Deliveroo, Just-Eat, or Uber Eats. If you're not near one of the 100 branches KFC says "never fear – we're working hard to reopen more over the coming weeks".

On May 5, KFC tweeted to say that it has also opened drive-through lanes at 55 of its UK restaurants. However, it stresses that "KFC delivery remains the best way to get your fried chicken fix and – we just want to offer a little more choice to those who are already on the road for essential journeys or on their way home from difficult shifts".

The quickest way to see your KFC options is to search for your location at www.kfc.co.uk/kfc-near-me.

How to make fakeaway KFC at home

If you don't have a local KFC that delivers, then fear not because Jordan Moore, senior recipe developer at recipe box company Gousto has created these GFC (Gousto Fried Chicken) recipes for you to make at home.

Gousto meal delivery boxes start from £2.98 per meal including free delivery 7 days a week. For more information visit gousto.co.uk.

Gousto Fried Chicken

(Image credit: Gousto)

Jordan Moore, senior recipe developer at recipe box company Gousto says: "Stick them in a bucket or serve them on a plate, these drumsticks use six herbs and spices that we bet you’ve already got knocking around in your spice rack, and are the perfect bank holiday weekend treat. We’ve used cornflour in this recipe to give the drumsticks an extra crunchy coating – serve with our ultimate Gousto Fried Chicken gravy for a lockdown alternative to your favourite takeaway"

Ingredients: Serves two

1 egg

3 tbsp milk

1kg chicken drumsticks

1.5 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tsp cayenne pepper

2 tsp ground coriander

1tbsp dried oregano

1 tsp black pepper

2 tsp salt

150g plain flour

45g cornflour

Method

Add the dry ingredients to a tray and stir to combine. In a separate bowl whisk together the egg and milk.

Toss the chicken with the spiced flour mixture, then coat them in the egg and milk mixture and then return them to the flour tray.

Once all your chicken has been coated with the egg, drizzle around 1 tbsp leftover egg mixture into the flour to create little clusters that will stick to the chicken and get extra crispy when frying. Then, using clean hands make sure that all the drumsticks are covered with the spiced flour.

Heat a large, deep pan with about 7-10cm of oil, over a medium-high heat until it registers between 175-190C or until a small scrap of bread dropped in bubbles and rises to the surface.

Gently add the drumsticks to the hot oil, being careful to place them away from you so the oil doesn’t splash you. You want them in a single layer, so cook them in batches.

Fry for 10 minutes, cooking until golden brown and crispy, and cooked all the way through – no pink meat!

Ultimate GFC Gravy

(Image credit: Gousto)

Jordan says: "This gravy is perfectly paired with succulent fried chicken, or ideal for upping your Sunday roast game. We heard that a certain colonel says the secret to your favourite takeaway gravy is to use the drippings at the bottom of the chicken frying pan as your gravy base. But don’t worry – olive oil works just as well."

Ingredients

1 Kallo chicken stock cube

2 tsp Marmite

2 tbsp fried chicken drippings or olive oil

2 tbsp flour

Method

Dissolve the stock cube and Marmite in 450ml boiled water.

Add fried chicken drippings to a pot over a medium heat. Once hot, add 1 tbsp [2 tbsp] flour and cook for 30 secs until a sandy paste has formed.

Add stock to the pan and simmer for 4-5 min, stirring occasionally, until thickened to a gravy-like consistency.

Is Pizza Hut and Domino's open today?

Yes. If pizza is your thing, you'll be pleased to know that both Pizza Hut and Domino's are doing home delivery. Just don't order pineapple on your pizza, you savages. Deliveries are contactless and you will need to pay for your order online.

Order from Pizza Hut for home delivery.

Order from Domino's for home delivery.

Note that collection is NOT available.

Is Greggs open today?

According to The Guardian, Greggs has reopened "a handful of shops in the north-east which could welcome walk-in customers." So if you're in Newcastle or Sunderland, keep an eye out and there may be a branch open near you.

Greggs has not provided further information, simply stating "We are now undertaking some initial trials. To begin with, these trials will take place behind closed doors in order to test a number of new operational safety measures that will enable social distancing, and for us to operate in line with the latest Government guidelines. These trials are being conducted across a number of channels, including delivery through Just Eat, Click + Collect and walk-in customers."

Can you make Greggs at home in the meantime? Yes! Greggs has shared recipes for its Sausage, Cheese & Bean Melt, its Chicken Bake and its Steak Bake on its Facebook page in its GIY (Greggs It Yourself) series of videos so you can make them at home.

How to make the Greggs Sausage, Cheese & Bean Melt at home.

How to make the Greggs Chicken Bake at home.

How to make the Greggs Steak Bake at home.

What about Greggs sausage rolls? There's no officially sanctioned recipe for making Greggs sausage rolls at home but The Big Bakes has recreated the famous recipe for you. Read on, sausage roll fans...

For the pastry:

Strong flour – 200g

Salt – ½ tsp

Chilled butter – 200g cubed

Chilled water – 40g

For the filling:

Pork sausages – 450g

Green apple – 1 (peeled and grated)

Fennel – 2 tsp

Salt & Pepper to taste

1 beaten egg for brushing and finishing

Method:

Preheat your oven to 190c. Mix the flour and salt together in a mixing bowl.

Add the butter and rub in using your finger tips, stop when the butter is pea sized. It will not be completely mixed in.

Add enough chilled water to make a shaggy dough - you may not need all of it.

Turn the dough out onto your work surface and work the dough with your hands into a ball, flatten slightly and wrap your disc of dough in cling film. Chill in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Once chilled, remove the pastry dough from the fridge and dust your work surface with flour.

Roll the pastry out to a 30 x 15cm rectangle, then take the short ends of the rectangle and fold towards the middle of the dough. Repeat again to form a book.

Repeat step 6 and rest the dough in the fridge for a further 30 minutes. While the dough is resting make your filling.

To make your filling:

Remove the sausages from their casings and place in a large mixing bowl.

Peel and grate the apple and add to the pork along with the fennel, salt and pepper.

Mix to combine and shape into 2 logs 30cm long and wrap in clingfilm. Rest in the freezer.

Now split the dough into 2 portions, roll each portion into a rectangle 15 x 30cm.

Lay half your sausage mixture down each piece of dough, lengthways in a cylinder shape leaving a 1-2cm edge.

Brush the long edge with beaten egg and tightly fold the pastry over the sausage mixture until the edges meet each other.

Turn the sausage logs over and cut into 8cm lengths, brush with egg and top with fennel seeds.

Rest in the freezer for 20 minutes.

Bake on a greased baking tray for 20 minutes.

Is Pret open today?

Yes. Pret has reopened 101 branches across the UK for takeaway and delivery. It has also extended its 50% discount for NHS workers until May 15.

Click here to view the full list of Pret branches that are now open.

If you don't want to go to Pret, you can make Pret food at home. The chain has shared recipes including Ham Hock & Sprout Macaroni Cheese, Coconut Chicken Curry Soup, Pret’s Beetroot Humous and more.

Visit the Pret recipe page to discover how to make Pret food at home.

Is Nando's open today?

If you live in London or Manchester then Nando's is open for you, but only for delivery via Deliveroo. If you live anywhere else in the UK then Nando's is not open for you, but Nando's does say it hopes to open more branches soon. In total six branches of Nando's have reopened. Opening hours are midday to 9pm.

According to The Sun, the following branches of Nando's are now open for delivery: London – Camberwell, Canary Jubilee, Clink Street, and Gloucester Road; Manchester – Fallowfield, Printworks.

Is Costa Coffee open today? Which Costa is open?

Some branches of Costa are now open – 17 branches are open for drive-through if you fancy sitting in your car in a massive queue for a cup of coffee, while 14 branches are open for delivery only via Uber Eats.

Note that Costa says of the drive-through branches that it has reopened: "Whilst open to all customers, they are intended to offer critical and key workers the chance to enjoy a Costa on essential journeys."

The following branches of Costa are open for drive-through:

Mansfield - Sutton Road, NG18 5HR - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

Rhyl - Bodelwyddan, LL18 5WS - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

Cambridgeshire - Harrison Way, St Ives, PE27 4WJ - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

Essex - Williamsburg Avenue, Harwich, CO12 4FE - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

Norwich - Old Chapel Way, Broadland Business Park, NR7 0WG - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

Suffolk - 3 Thorney Way, Stowmarket, IP14 5FX - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

Toddington Moto Services - North & Southbound, Junction 11/12 (M1), LU5 6HR - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

Faringdon - Henry Blake Way, SN7 7GQ - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

Kent - Princes Street Retail Park, Sittingbourne, ME10 3HH - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

Watford - Watford Arches Retail Park, WD17 2SD - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

Croydon - Collonades Leisure Park, Purley Way, CR0 4RQ - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

Manchester - White City Retail Park, M16 0RP - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

Wakefield - Snowhill Retail Park, WF1 2UZ - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

Edinburgh - Sharpdale, EH16 5PB - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

Renfrew - Glasgow Braehead, Junction 26, PA4 0DJ - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

Dorset - Tower Retail Park, Yarrow Road, Poole, BH12 4QY - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

Swansea - Enterprise Park, Heron Way, SA6 8PS - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

The following branches of Costa are open for delivery:

Birmingham - Navigation Street, B2 4BS - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

Leicester - St George's Retail Park, LE1 1SG - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

Essex - Pavilion, The Brewery Retail Park, Romford, RM1 1AU - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

Peterborough - Brotherhood Retail Park, PE4 6ZR - (Open 11:00 until 19:00)

London - Aylesham Centre Rye Lane, Peckham, SE15 5EW - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

London - Whitechapel, High Street Aldgate, E1 7PU - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

London - Tooley Street, SE1 2RS - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

Richmond-On-Thames - The Quadrant, TW9 1DN - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

Leeds - Crown Point Retail Park, LS10 1ET - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

Manchester - Oxford Road, M13 9BL - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

Newcastle - Wellbar Central, Gallowgate, NE1 4TD - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

Edinburgh - South Bridge, EH1 1HN - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

Bristol - Avonmeads Retail Park, St Phillips Causeway, BS2 0SP - (Open 08:00 until 16:00)

Devon - New George Street, Plymouth, PL1 1RJ - (Open 11:00 until 19:00)

Alternatively, just make coffee at home.

And to go with your homemade coffee, why not bake your own Costa stem ginger biscuits? Here's the recipe.

Is Wagamama open today?

On April 30 Wagamama began a phased reopening for delivery in the UK. The first branches to open will be Peckham, Hackney, Bow and Leeds.

Order Wagamama for delivery from Deliveroo.

Wagamama says: "We hope to be serving katsu nationwide in the coming months but rollout depends on team and customer feedback and health and safety remains our number one priority."

But what if you are craving katsu curry and you're not in range of a branch that delivers? Good news: Wagamama has released the recipe for its famous katsu curry so you can cook it at home! It's part of an online video series called Wok From Home, where Wagamama executive chef Steve Mangleshot shows you how to make some of the restaurant's most popular dishes. Learn how to make your own Wagamama katsu curry by watching the video below. The ingredients list is below the video.

Wagamama katsu curry ingredients – serves two

The katsu curry sauce

2–3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

2.5cm piece of ginger, peeled + grated

1 teaspoon turmeric

2 heaped tablespoons mild

curry powder

1 tablespoon plain flour

300ml chicken or veg stock

100ml coconut milk

1 teaspoon light soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar, to taste

The dish

120g rice (any rice will do!)

1 quantity katsu curry sauce

2 skinless chicken breasts

50g plain flour

2 eggs, lightly beaten

100g panko breadcrumbs

75ml vegetable oil, for deep-frying

40g mixed salad leaves

If that recipe has whetted your appetite for cooking at home, then check out our guides to the best stuff to cook with...