Is Ikea open today? Latest store opening, online shopping and delivery updates

Ikea UK and Ireland stores are not open today but a new report says that all 18 stores in the UK are set to reopen on Monday May 18.

Ikea closed all of its UK and Ireland branches – 22 in total – at 6pm on Friday March 20 ahead of the wider UK lockdown. Now the Daily Mail reports that Ikea is planning to reopen its 18 UK stores on May 18.

This would follow B&Q opening all of its UK stores as well as a number of fast food chains such as McDonald's, Burger King and KFC reopening for delivery and collection.

However, Ikea has not officially confirmed when it will reopen its UK stores. In a statement to The Evening Standard it said: "We are looking forward to welcoming customers back to our stores and will only do so as the situation allows, in line with government guidance. As a responsible company we are making extensive plans, and adopting even further enhanced safety measures, so that when we do reopen, our customers and co-workers feel safe and comfortable in our stores."

In the meantime, the Ikea UK website is open for business offering contact-free doorstep deliveries, so if you want to make your home office a more productive space or you're after some outdoor furniture so you can enjoy your garden as the weather warms up, then head over to Ikea's website to get what you need.

Once Ikea does reopen you can expect social distancing rules, sanitising stations, a limit on the number of people that can shop together and huge queues both to get into the car park and the stores. So for the first few days at least, placing an order at Ikea online is likely to be the best option.

Can I order from Ikea online?

Yes, you can and orders will be delivered to your doorstep contact-free. Ikea does point out that "due to high demand, we are currently experiencing longer delivery times than normal. We’re very grateful to our customers for their patience in these extraordinary times."

Can I collect orders from Ikea?

No, Ikea says it has suspended its Order and Collection service "as a precautionary measure". That means that you will need to place your order online and then wait for delivery.

Can I return orders to Ikea?

Not at the moment. Ikea says "Due to store and collection point closures (including return lockers), IKEA is currently unable to accept returns. CollectPlus returns and return collection from home have also been suspended. "