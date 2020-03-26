Is Halfords open today after the coronavirus lockdown?

Halfords is partially open today (26/03): The auto specialist confirmed it will continue to operate its physical stores after being designated an essential provider of services by the UK government.

So yes, during UK's coronavirus lockdown you can still buy a car air freshener and fluffy steering wheel cover, as well as more essential items, such as car parts and tools.

Currently, the retail stores are working through a plan to provide partial store coverage from later this week, but you can still order auto parts from Halfords online for home delivery, and Halfords’ Autocentres (which provide essential maintenance on cars) are still open.

When will Halfords open?

Halfords retail stores are likely to open on March 26th or 27th – they're closed temporarily whilst the brand works out the safest way to operate. The brand aims to have a broad coverage of stores open within 48 hours and will confirm those locations this afternoon (March 25th).

Its website says orders can still be placed online for a home delivery service. If you have already made an order or booking that will be affected by the store closures, Halfords will be in touch with you today to update you on progress with your product or service.

Halfords Autocentres, which provide essential car maintenance (such as MOTs and servicing) are open today, and will remain open during the lockdown.

We know that the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) is concerning for many of you and so we wanted to update you on how we’re supporting our colleagues and customers for the road ahead. pic.twitter.com/cvtBG8gKrcMarch 24, 2020

Is it safe to shop at Halfords?

Halfords will be fundamentally changing the way its stores operate. Essentially, the brand won’t be inviting customers into the stores, but providing services and collection from the front of the store, all within the social distancing rules.

Obviously, Halfords has also asked colleagues in the most vulnerable groups to stay at home, and can confirm it will only continue to operate this service while they believe it is safe to do so for their colleagues and communities.

Can I order from Halfords online?

Yes, you can currently still place orders with Halfords online.

Does click and collect work with Halfords online?

Halford’s click and collect service is still currently paused while the brand works out a safe way to operate it.

It's most likely that from tomorrow you'll be able to order from Halfords online and collect within four hours from a retail store.

If Halfords follows other stores, such as B&Q, you might have to stay in your vehicle while the order is brought out to you. This will minimise the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Is Halfords online delivery open?

Yes, you can still order Halfords products online and have them delivered to your house - and it’s likely that this will be a contactless delivery.

Halfords is supporting NHS Workers

Halfords is offering a free Ten Point Car Check (which normally worth £15) to all NHS frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

All NHS frontline staff will be able to claim the full safety check at most Halfords retail store or Autocentre from today. The checks, which include top-ups of tyre inflation, screen wash and checks on oil levels, headlights and brake lights, are intended to help keep vital NHS workers moving at this critical time.

Halfords is also offering NHS workers a free Bronze Bike Service to ensure their bikes are safe, especially if they haven’t been used for a while and NHS and emergency workers get 10% off any replacement tyre.