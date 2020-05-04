Is Argos open today? Plus online delivery and store collection updates

Argos stores are not open today but you can order from Argos online and collect your order from your local Argos in Sainsburys or have it delivered to your home.

While some items are available for same day collection or delivery, options vary depending on where you are in the country, as does the availability of items.

The Argos returns policy has been updated. Any purchases made from 1 March can be returned up to 30 days after Argos stores reopen. While Argos in Sainsburys stores are still open for collection of essential, pre-paid online orders these stores cannot accept returns at this time. The Argos returns collection service is also unavailable during this time.

When will Argos shops open?

All Argos shops – there are about 700 in total – are closed and there is no date for their re-opening. Argos stores within Sainsburys, however, remain open as the supermarkets themselves are allowed to remain open as they are classed as "essential" under UK government lockdown regulations.

However, those Argos stores are only open for you to collect orders that have been paid for online, not for browsing or shopping.

Is Argos online ordering available?

Yes, it is, and you can choose to have your order delivered to your house (same day delivery may not always be available, though) or you can collect your order from your local Sainsburys, which owns Argos. Check here to find your nearest store.

For home delivery, Argos says: "we have temporarily reduced the items we are offering with home delivery. Certain items will still be available for doorstep delivery, and will be left in a safe and sensible location."

For items available with same day Fast Track delivery, you can choose from three delivery slots (7am-1pm, 2pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm).

Can I use Argos click and collect today?

Yes, you can place your order online at the Argos website and then you can collect it from a local Sainsburys store. Check here to find your nearest store. You cannot pay for your items in-store; you must pay for them online when you place your order. Due to social distancing recommendations. you may need to queue before entering Sainsburys to collect your order.

Argos home installations and recycling

If you have an installation booked, you will be contacted by Argos to discuss your order and your installation charge will be refunded.

Recycling services are also temporarily suspended.