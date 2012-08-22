iPhone 5 parody video suggests new phone will be a DSLR

Ever wondered what the iPhone would look like as a DSLR? Check out this new video...

By

A new video by comedian Adam Sacks has surfaced online, mock-revealing that the next-gen iPhone will be designed like a camera

New York comedian Adam Sacks made the video as a gentle jibe at Apple obsessives who are eager to get every piece of iPhone 5 gossip currently leaking from the rumour mill.

The video, shot in the style of Apple's own product videos, shows off the fake design, supposedly optimised for taking pictures of users' food.

Sacks jokes that Apple asked its customers how they use their iPhones, and snapping pics of their lunch was at the top of the list. In fact, it was the only thing on the list.

The real iPhone 5 is expected to be announced on September 12. Until then, you can check out the mock teaser video below.

