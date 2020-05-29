iPhone 12 release date leaks in devastating blow for Apple fans

The iPhone 12 is coming, but we're going to be waiting a while. We're really excited to get our hands on Apple's new range of phones, which is set to include four different models: the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple's showcases usually arrive in September, but we knew there would be a delay caused by the ongoing global health crisis as supply chains are disrupted across the tech industry. However, we did not realise how long the delay would be.

The leak, spotted by news outlet GizChina, suggests the iPhone 12 range has been delayed by an additional month, and will be launched in November.

This information comes from investment bank Cowen, which claims Apple's second quarter production schedules are down 5% from the first quarter and down 13% from the second quarter 2019.

Apple is hardly alone in this: the pandemic has caused production delays for other major tech companies. Microsoft and Nintendo have both reported difficulties, suspending production of its Surface tablet and some Nintendo Switch accessories, respectively.

We've also heard Apple is unwilling to launch its phone in the current climate, preferring to wait when its fans' priorities aren't on the pandemic and are back on the iPhone 12 range.

Releasing the handsets in November is a smart way to distance the phones from the pandemic's impact, allow supply lines to catch up with production and get the new handsets out in time for the busy Christmas period.

Apple's new handsets are all set to come 5G enabled, even the cheapest iPhone 12. By the end of the year, 5G coverage will be much further along, allowing Apple to take advantage of a more established network. So you never know, the longer release date could be a blessing in disguise.

All this does not seem to have affected Apple's chief rival for smartphone dominance in 2020. Samsung appears to be on schedule to launch its Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (and Note 20 Plus) is either July or August this year. In a turbulent time, Samsung is pushing ahead as planned with its high-end phablet handset. It's yet another reason for Apple to be worried.

