iPhone 12: Apple fans will LOVE this special edition – but they'll HATE the price

The upcoming iPhone 12 isn't going to be easy on the wallet, with the latest report suggesting that the device will be $100 more expensive than the iPhone 11 to account for the added 5G connectivity.

There's always the rumored LTE model slated for a 2021 release but if the cost doesn't have you concerned, and you have money to burn, you should consider the best limited edition iPhone 12 we've seen yet – and it'll only set you back $10,000.

Luxury brand Caviar is back with another eye-wateringly expensive edition of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Inspired by the original Apple 1 computer which was designed and built by Steve Wozniak and launched in 1976, the iPhone 12 Apple 1 edition combines a wooden case with a glossy titanium 'screen'. The nostalgia level is cranked up a notch with the addition of a fragment of the original Apple 1's motherboard.

You can opt for the iPhone 12 Pro variant for $9,990 or the iPhone 12 Pro Max model for $10,460, with those prices shooting up to a maximum of $11,150 for the 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max.

If that's a scooch on the pricey side, the Apple 1 Light edition starts at $4,990 for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro and features an entirely wooden case, and a significantly smaller piece of the Apple 1 circuitry.

(Image credit: Caviar)

Caviar is also lining up a SpaceX and Space Odyssey edition of the iPhone 12 which come with their own insanely expensive price tags, and while the Apple 1 edition's price tag is just as bonkers, the nostalgia factor has us hooked.

If you have $10k burning a hole in your wallet, and you're an avid Apple fan, this is a must-buy. The rest of us will simply look longingly at pictures online.