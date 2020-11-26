Insanely cheap 4K TV deal: this 43" Samsung 4K TV is just £300 right now at Currys

Every major retailer the world over is currently rolling out some massive Black Friday deals across pretty much every gadget and gizmo going. One deal that caught our eye is for Samsung's 43" Smart 4K LED TV at Currys.
Anyone who has tried to buy a 4K TV in recent years will recognise that £299 is an absolutely insane price for a model from a quality manufacturer but that's Black Friday for you. Samsung also sells larger models, up to 75-inches, but the 43-inch version will be enough for most people.
Aside from 4K, Samsung's TV is smart, meaning you instantly have access to Netflix, Prime, YouTube, iPlayer, and loads of other services without needing to get a streaming stick or console. There's also a Premium One Remote, which can control everything from your TV to your Blu-Ray and surround sound.
Samsung UE43TU7100KXXU 43" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
Was £379 | Now £299 | Save £80 at Currys
A super high-definition Smart TV for under £300? That's the Black Friday spirit and also the perfect addition to your living room or bedroom as curling up of an evening becomes more and more attractive during winter. Don't miss out!View Deal
If you've been on the hunt for a great Smart TV for a while, Currys and Samsung have answered your prayers: a big, 4K Ultra HD 43-inch TV for under £300!
