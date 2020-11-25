Incredible Black Friday deal means this GoPro is under £100

GoPro makes some (alright, most) of the very best action cameras around. And our top budget pick for some time has been the Hero 7 White. While it's no longer part of the current GoPro lineup, it's a bit of hidden gem, delivering excellent features and specs for the price, and clearly outshining competitor products in the same price bracket. In fact, it's right at the top of our best cheap action camera guide.

For Black Friday, it's on sale for £99.99 at Argos – that's a third off the usual price. It's one of the best Black Friday deals we've spotted so far. And past that, it's getting tougher to get hold of this model, so we have a feeling this might be your last chance to snag one. There can't be too many still kicking around. For adrenaline addicts looking for a tool to capture your adventures without putting too much of a dent in your bank balance, this is the action cam to buy.

GoPro HERO 7 White | Was £149.99 | Now £99.99 | Save £50 at Argos

This nifty action cam is tough, tiny and completely waterproof, with an intuitive touchscreen interface. Shoot full HD video and 10MP photos, and get creative with time-lapse recording features. View Deal

For under £100, you get stabilised 1080p video, waterproofing to 10m without a case, and intuitive editing via GoPro's smartphone app. The footage quality at the top 1080p60 resolution is impressive, even in dim lighting conditions, and a slick and responsive 2" touchscreen delivers speedy access to playback and settings. GoPro's intuitive interface means even total beginners should have no trouble getting to grips with it.