I test yoga mats for a living and these are my top buying tips

As T3's Wellness editor, part of my job is to review the best yoga mats on the market. That means over the years I've tried out a whole range of different types and styles of mats, from basic PVC foam mats to pricier natural rubber options, and over the course of my test I have learned a fair bit about what makes for a good mat. In the spirit of sharing that knowledge, here are some gems of wisdom you should bear in mind when choosing your next yoga mat. You should also consult our guide to how to clean a yoga mat, to care for your purchase.

1. A thicker mat isn't always comfier

Part of the purpose of a mat is to provide some padding and prevent your bony bits coming into contact with the hard floor. You'd be forgiven for thinking – as I used to – that for maximum comfort, you should opt for a thick, squidgy foam mat. However, the reality is that a soft, thick mat doesn't provide a stable surface to rest on. That's awkward in balance poses, but can also be tough in poses like plank and up dog. With these types of mats, I often find my wrists and ankles will start to hurt even when just running through some simple sun salutations. I'd only really recommend a thick, spongy mat for very gentle, simple practices.

2. Rubber is best for cushioning

Following on from point #1, you might think that a squidgy foam mat will provide better cushioning than a solid-feeling rubber one. I think the opposite is true. A foam mat compacts down when you press on it, while rubber ones don't. So if you pick, for example, a 4mm foam mat, you'll be able to feel the ground through it, while a 4mm rubber mat will provide a much better buffer. There's also the knock-on effect of it being more stable to balance on. (For the record, my preference is a 4mm rubber mat.)

3. Alignment guides are surprisingly useful

Even if you've been practicing yoga for years, it can be difficult to know whether your body is in the correct alignment in a pose or if it just feels like it is. Alignment guides are a really useful way to check this kind of thing, especially if you're not practicing in front of a mirror, or with an eagle-eyed instructor to manhandle you into the right position. Even just a central line that shows if your feet are parallel, for example, can make a big difference. Liforme yoga mats have really comprehensive alignment guides, as do Yogi Bare mats.

4. Microfibre is slippery as heck when dry

There's a certain type of mat that has a microfibre topper. The benefit is that you can print this with all sorts of cool patterns, and generally inspire the envy of all your yoga classmates. If you're naturally a bit of a clammy yogi, this kind of topper is surprisingly grippy, but if your hands and feet are bone dry you'll be sliding about like Bambi on a frozen lake. If you really want those cool designs, you can get around the issue by misting your mat with water before your practice. It's also worth bearing in mind that the microfibre is going to suck up your sweat and isn't the easiest thing to clean, so after a while this type of mat is going to start to pong a bit.

5. Pay attention to weight

If you're going to be travelling around with your mat, going to and from classes, for instance, think about weight. When I swapped to a rubber mat after having used foam mats for years, I was shocked at how much heavier they are. I think it's worth it, because the stable, non-stretchy base provided by a rubber mat is so far superior to a foam one, but that's a personal opinion. Many mats will come with a basic strap for toting them around, and these work perfectly well.