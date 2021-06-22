I rounded up the best anti-Prime Day fitness deals, saving you hours of online search time

I get it, not even the best Prime Day deals can convince you to shop at the online retail giant. And you know what, I get it, you do you, feel free to spend your hard earned dash wherever you want to. But just in case, I thought I'll put together an anti-Prime Day fitness deals roundup so you can participate in the shopping fiesta without spending your 💵💵💵 at Amazon.

The situation is a bit tricky as a lot of retailers had offers on for Father's Day but now that's all but gone, sadly. I had to do a bit more digging to unearth the best Bowflex deals as well as the best Garmin deals and best Fitbit deals but as they say, where there’s a will there’s a way, and since I'm looking at Prime Day fitness deals all day anyway, it didn't take all that long to collate this list of amazing fitness deals. Well, some of them might just be brilliant and others even okay, but one thing is for sure: you can save some money on new fitness equipment and gear, one way or another.

Again Faster Prime Day Sale | 20% with the code 'AFPRIMEDAY20'

Again Faster sells everything from barbells to kettlebells and everything in between. Its Blue Team Flat Weight Bench is now £100, down from £125, not to mention the whole Evolution Hex Rubber Dumbbell range is available to buy, prices from £35. Shop now!View Deal

Is this a good deal? Again Faster sells decent quality fitness equipment for cheap, having any money off is a real boon.

Wiggle Fitness Outlet | Up to 60% on selected items

You won't find many barbells at Wiggle but if you're after workout apparel and workout shoes, you're in luck as Wiggle stocks a lot of those, including Under Armour tops/compression tights and Shock Absorber sports bras. Wiggle's own brand, dhb, also has good deals knocking about. As well as fitness deals, there are loads of run, swim, triathlon and cycle deals listed here. Pro tip: make sure you select 'In Stock Only' in the 'Stock' drop down menu to avoid being disappointed when you click through a seemingly good deal, just to realise the product is out of stock.View Deal

Is this a good deal? The Wiggle Outlet offers discounted products all year-round so the deals won't go away once Amazon Prime Day has concluded. That said, it's worth having a look as new items are being added to the Outlet continuously.

Adidas Summer Sale | Save an extra 20% using the code 'EXTRA20'

What a better way to celebrate Amazon Prime Day than getting a few more pairs of pairs of Adidas joggers for an extra 20% off? That's right, you can now get another 20% off your outlet finds on top of the discounts that have been applied to them. Crazy, right? But it's true! Shop now until this sweet deal is on.View Deal

Is this a good deal? The Adidas Outlet has loads of amazing finds, my current favourite is the Strawberry Trefoil T-Shirt, which can be yours for £13.80, down from £23. The extra 20% deal makes all the outlet deals all the more enticing.

Wahoo KICKR K.O.M. bundle | Was £1,450 | Now £1,304.98 | Save £145.02 at Wahoo

Take your outdoor cycling training indoors in style with the Wahoo KICKR K.O.M. bundle that includes the Kickr smart turbo trainer and the Kickr Climb Grade Simulator. Pair this setup with Sufferfest or Zwift and you can almost recreate the sensation of riding uphills outdoors, only without the fear of getting run over by a car. Save £145 today!View Deal

Is this a good deal? Around a year ago, you couldn't buy a turbo trainer even if you wanted to so it's nice to see them back in stock and on offer. 10% off might not sound a lot but that £145 can get you a new helmet or a pair of cycling glasses. That said, the bundle is still almost £1.5k so only buy it if you're a dedicated cyclist.

Nike Outlet | Save up to 40% on workout and running shoes

Fancy a Nike Metcon 5 for 40% off? How about the React Infinity Run Flyknit for also 39% off? Who needs Amazon Prime Day when you can get deals like this at Nike? And it's not just shoes either, there are loads of discounted items to choose from, including shorts, vests, hoodies etc. View Deal

Is this a good deal? Nike is the most popular sports apparel brand and especially favoured by sneakerheads. Its Outlet is chock-full of amazing shoes which are sold for way less than usual. However, you might need to look a bit harder to find a deal that's the right size and colour as Nike can be a bit iffy when it comes to these things.

Freewheel | 20% off Madison Code Breaker Cycling Glasses

Madison Code Breaker glasses don't cost much, even without any discount but thanks to this Freewheel offer, now you can get them for dirt cheap. The glasses feature a durable polycarbonate lens that's both impact- and scratch-resistant and protects your eyes from UVA and UVB rays. The price includes a soft case for lens protection on the move. Optional RX insert is available for prescription lenses.View Deal

Is this a good deal? Cycling glasses can be expensive, you will have to shell out well over £100 for premium Rapha and Oakley models. The Madison Code Breaker is way cheaper than those, even at full price, so I can only assume the quality is less impressive but even so, it might worth a try as the specs seems okay.

You can also shop the Rapha Archive Sale here

