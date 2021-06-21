I love this Bosch Ixo screwdriver and now you can get one for next to nothing for Prime Day

Bosch tools always do well on Amazon Prime Day, and little wonder: they're quality products. This year they even have drills from their Professional (blue coloured) range on offer. The IXO 6, however, is very much a Bosch green product. It's aimed at non-pro users and is for the very simplest, everyday DIY tasks. Most particularly, it is for taming flatpacks from IKEA and elsewhere, drastically cutting the time it takes to put in the requisite 900 screws and Allen bolts.

I wouldn't use it for anything more arduous than screwing or unscrewing things with pilot holes drilled – or tightening screws that have come loose, such as on kitchen unit doors. However, just the fact it can do these mundane and tedious tasks so skilfully is reason enough for me to love my IXO.

The IXO is never hugely expensive but in one of the best Prime Day deals you'll find today, the price has been drastically cut. Or should I say, the prices. You see, the only dilemma here is that you can either get the current model – the IXO 6 pictured above – cheap… Or you can get the previous IXO 5 even cheaper.

(Image credit: Bosch)

You will find a certain amount of controversy around the IXO on Amazon. Some users complain it lacks power, and I would not argue with that. If you want to put screws into hard wood without drilling a pilot hole first, this is not the electric screwdriver for you. If you were thinking about buying the IXO drill adaptor and trying to drill into masonry, obviously fuhgeddaboudit. The maximum torque here is 4.5nM.

However, it is such a funky little device. It's got very solid battery life anyway, but since the two models on sale here recharge via USB, there's no excuse for not keeping it topped up. I've got an ancient IXO 4 somewhere whose battery is still going strong, so I've no reason to think you'd ever have problems with the battery on these newer models. Even the lack of power can be a plus in many situations as it makes it far more difficult to over tighten screws and ruin their heads.

The IXO 6 adds variable speed, which some less confident screwers may find useful. Other than that, the 5 and 6 perform all but identically.

Bosch IXO 6 | was £53 | Now £35 | Save £18

With variable speed – just squeeze the trigger lighter or harder to slow down or speed up – this latest iteration of the IXO electric screwdriver is handier than ever. At just £35, it would be most foolish to turn this offer down: View Deal

Bosch IXO 5 | Was £45 | Now £22.50 | Save £22.50 (half price!)

But wait, what's this? The IXO 5 offers practically identical performance to the IXO 6 and today it is at a pocket money price that makes the 6 look positively overpriced. As an added bonus, it looks much more like a Star Trek phaser than the IXO 5. No variable speed here, however.View Deal

Bosch Professional 12V System GSR 12V-35 Cordless Drill/Driver | was £135 | now £77 | Save £58

If an IXO seems a bit namby-pamby for your tastes, feast your eyes on this Bosch blue pro drill/driver. It offers 35Nm or torque and a top no-load speed of 1,750rpm. That might be a bit excessive for putting a Billy bookcase together, though. Please note this deal does not include a battery. View Deal

Check out this handy angled screwing head! (Image credit: Bosch)

Bosch IXO 6 is compact, comfortable to hold and perfect for everyday tasks – and so is the IXO 5, come to that. It comes with a small set of heads that contains everything that most people will ever need, ie: an IKEA-sized Allen head and two IKEA-sized crossheads. Amazon also has umpteen sets of additional heads, should you ever need anything more esoteric.

Speaking of additional heads, Bosch does some very handy angled heads, so you can get it into those hard-to-reach places. Bosch also does drill and cutting adaptors that are probably somewhat less handy. Oh and it does pepper mill, corkscrew and barbecue blower adaptors for it as well. These are 'fun', let's say.

I use my IXO about once a week for minor operations. It's last big runout was putting together no fewer than 7 IKEA Blu-ray shelves and as always, it acquitted itself superbly. IXO is not a big, butch tool, designed for use by intimidating men in overalls. It's an invaluable helper for the rest of us, and will get minor but tedious jobs done, fast.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK

Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more

AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances

Currys.co.uk – Epic deals! Up to 40% off 100s of items

Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs

eBay.co.uk – up to 70% off in the eBay Outlet

Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home

Lovehoney.co.uk – discounted sex toys and lingerie

Goldsmiths.co.uk – savings on watches and jewellery

John Lewis – great savings plus the John Lewis guarantee

Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts

Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices

ASOS – big savings on clothes

Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers

The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices

Simba – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – US