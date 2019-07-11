Huge and stone cold DEAL! Pre-Amazon Prime Day Samsung American-Style Fridge Freezer deal has £300 off

If you’ve got more groceries than space currently then this Samsung American-Style Fridge Freezer is the way to go. It’s huge. Inside the fridge there is no less than 407-litres, while the freezer boasts an equally generous 210-litres, which means it can give a home to anything food and drink-wise.

And, in a deal that would normally be seen during Amazon Prime Day, the gargantuan Samsung has no less than £300 off its current asking price. That’s a cool price for an appliance that gets the job done super efficiently thanks to Samsung’s Twin Cooling tech that keeps food fresher for longer. Better still, there’s a water and ice dispenser, which comes into its own when we’ve got hot weather.

• SAMSUNG RS8000 RS68N8320S9/EU American-Style Fridge Freezer - Matte Stainless at Currys. Was £1,399, save £300 £1,099 will bag you this Matte Stainless American-Style fridge/freezer currently, which makes it one of the best deals in Currys Black Tag Sale. So with £300 off the RRP this is up there with many of the deals you’ll see come Amazon Prime Day, only it’s available right now. This is a big appliance in terms of the storage space it delivers at 617–litres in total, but the overall dimensions aren’t so big that it won't fit in your kitchen. It measures 178 x 91.2 x 71.6 cm (H x W x D), but the secret to its success is the way Samsung has designed it. The fridge freezer sports thinner SpaceMax walls, and that means no bigger footprint, but more room on the inside.View Deal

The SAMSUNG RS8000 RS68N8320S9/EU American-Style Fridge Freezer is a low-maintenance affair too thanks to its totally frost free design. No more tedious defrosts to endure here. The water and ice dispenser doesn't need any additional plumbing either, so it’s good to go from the minute you plug it in. There’s a 5-year guarantee included too.

