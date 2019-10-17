Huawei P30 Pro price plunge sees phone going Black Friday cheap

The Huawei P30 Pro is one of the absolute best phones on the market today, with its remarkable periscope camera system one of the most stand-out pieces of mobile technology to have hit the market this year.

It's also a hardware powerhouse, with a rapid Kirin 980 processor tucked under the hood along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. And that is saying nothing of its incredibly 4,200mAh battery, which genuinely delivers 2-day real world usage.

All of which is why we think this amazing P30 Pro deal, as well as a partnering Huawei P30 deal, from UK network Three are just fantastic value for money. The P30 Pro deal bags you the phone fort just £29 upfront on a plan with a ginormous 100GB of data per month, while the P30 deal lands you the phone for even cheaper, just £19 upfront.

The monthly costs are also really, really competitive on both handsets, and as it is Three both phones qualify for the network's Go Roam Around the World feature, which means you can carry your full allowances abroad to 71 destinations. And, if all that wasn't enough, Three will also deliver the phone of your choice to your home for free.

Huawei P30 Pro | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm | Three

The powerhouse Huawei P30 Pro with 100GB of data each and every month for just £29 upfront and then £34 per month is a great deal in our eyes here at T3. Unlimited minutes and texts are also included over the 24-month plan, as too free delivery. Three's excellent roaming ability is a welcome added boon.View Deal

Huawei P30 | £19 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £27pm | Three

And you can get the Huawei P30 phone at Three for ever less money right now. The beautiful handset is discounted down to just £19 upfront, and then £27 per month over 24 months for a plan with 100GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts. As with the deal above, free delivery is also included.



View Deal

On review, T3 said that the Huawei P30 Pro was "an impressive piece of kit", before calling out praise for its "gorgeous curved screen, flagship Kirin 980 processor, IP68 water and dust resistance, reverse wireless charging, and fast in-display fingerprint scanner". We then concluded that the periscope camera system with its "phenomenal 5x optical and 10x hybrid zoom are unlike anything we've used before and allow you to capture photos that you simply wouldn't be able to get with any other smartphone."

This is why we think that this deal on the handset, and its smaller sister device the P30, are easy to recommend. They deliver top hardware for an attractive, discounted price point.

