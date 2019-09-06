Huawei Mate 30 secret weapon revealed and it's bound to impress

Huawei will announce the long-awaited Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro in Munich on September 19. However, we don't have to wait until then to find out more about them — T3 has learned that the duo will have the firm's brand new Kirin 990 processor onboard and will ship running EMUI 10 (its take on Android 10).

Showcased at IFA 2019, the Kirin 990 is the world's first all-in-one 5G chipset, fusing a 5G modem with eight cores. Huawei says it can offer a maximum download speed of 2.3Gbps, adding that bundling the modules together not only saves space but is also proven to be more power-efficient than having a processor and a separate modem.

Before we sat down with Huawei at IFA 2019, it wasn't clear if the Huawei Mate 30 would run Android or Huawei's own HarmonyOS. Interestingly, Huawei told us that they will both be powered by EMUI 10 — although, given President Trump is at war with Huawei, there's a chance they could be the last that are.

If recent leaks and rumours are anything to go by, the pair will also have a circular camera on the rear (versus the square configuration on the Huawei Mate 20 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro), at least 6GB of RAM on the Huawei Mate 30 and a minimum of 8GB on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, and 128GB of storage on the base models.