HTC Sensation XL with Beats audio officially unveiled

Taiwanese handset manufacturer HTC has officially unveiled its new Beats audio packing handset as the HTC Sensation XL is made official running Google's Android mobile operating system

HTC has officially unveiled its first all new handset to land sporting Beats by Dr. Dre audio technology as the HTC Sensation XL is launched as a 4.7-inch Android device.



Following on from the HTC Sensation XE, the first Beats device, the Taiwanese handset manufacturer has returned with another high-end handset set to further the Android OS and premium audio smartphone market.



“With Beats Audio, the HTC Sensation XL continues HTC's commitment of delivering the best audio possible on your phone whether you're listening to music, watching a movie or playing a game,” said Peter Chou, CEO, HTC Corporation. “This is an amazing example of why our partnership with Beats makes so much sense for customers today and into the future.”



HTC Sensation XL Specs



Alongside the handset's hefty 4.7-inch 800 x 480p WVGA display, the Sensation XL will play host to a 1.5GHz Qualcomm single core processor backed up by 768MB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.



On the multimedia front the newly unveiled HTC Sensation XL is to boast an 8-megapixel rear-mounted camera with a low light specialising wide angle f/2.2 28mm lens alongside dual LED flash. A second 1.3-megapixel snapper can be found round the front whilst 720p HD video recording capabilities are bolstered by stereo audio.



Packing a high-end audio punch the Sensation XL benefits from fully attuned Beats audio technology and will come boxed with a pair of in-ear Beats headphones.



HTC Sensation XL Release Date and Price



Carphone Warehouse is the first out of the hat to announce that it will be stocking the HTC Sensation XL and the handset will be available to buy from November 2nd.

What do you make of the HTC Sensation XL and its Beats audio packing goodness? Let us know via the comments box below...



HTC Sensation XL video hands-on