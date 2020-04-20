How to watch the VanMoof S3 live stream launch of its new e-bike on April 21

One of the best electric bikes you can buy, without any doubt, is VanMoof's S2. Priced at £3,198 it merges tech and bike to brilliant effect, offering a brilliantly smooth urban ride, with electrical assistance and automatic gear-shifting, so you can waft along at 15-20mph without raising a sweat. There's also built-in locking, alarm and GPS to ward off thieves who are naturally drawn to its impeccably-designed, iconic form. The unique shape isn't just so it turns heads – the extended crossbar houses integrated lights. However, as good as it is, we suggest you don't buy one right now. Why? Cos its replacement the S3 is to be unveiled on Tuesday April 21, and it is WAY cheaper.

How to watch the VanMoof S3 launch event live stream

Appropriately for a bike brand that prides itself on its tech, there's even a live streamed launch event that you can watch. Just sign up at the S3/X3 page of the VanMoof website and you'll receive a personalised invite to watch the live stream at 1pm BST, 2pm CEST, 8am EST.

The S2 – soon to be superceded (Image credit: VanMoof)

Priced at just $1998 / £1798 / €1998 – which is very affordable for a quality e-bike – the S3 and its close relative the X3 go on sale next week on April 21.

According to VanMoof, 'Riders around the world can follow the reveal, and see how the Dutch bike-meets-tech brand is taking the next step in their mission to get the next billion on bikes. Co-founders Taco and Ties Carlier will showcase the bikes and share the story behind them (including the industry-breaking $1998 / £1798 / €1998 price point), as well as host a live Q&A.'

Strictly between you and me, T3 also has a review unit of the S3, so we'll have our verdict ready for the launch as well. For most of the bike world, now is not a great time. However, for anyone still commuting to work who wants to avoid public transport, this could be the perfect solution.

The VanMoof S2 rode very sweetly, and the built-in security features – with locking and unlocking handled automatically via your phone as you approach the bike – make it the ideal urban ride. If someone does steal it, VanMoof is even able to track your bike down via GPS and then go retrieve it.

Given that the S3 promises an updated/upgraded experience and is way more affordable, we think it's worth waiting for…

• Find out more about the VanMoof S3 and X3 launch