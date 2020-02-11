How to watch the Samsung Galaxy S20 launch live stream today

Right now, Samsung is prepping for its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event where we're expecting to see a range of new Galaxy smartphones, headed up by the Samsung Galaxy S20, get an official unveiling on stage.

The event takes place at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco but you can watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 live stream right here from the comfort of your own home as we'll be embedding the video when it goes live.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 kicks off at 7pm GMT on 11 February, 2020. That's 11am PT and 2pm ET.

Ahead of the Unpacked event Samsung has posted a teaser video called "Change the shape of the future" to its YouTube channel which you can view below. That seems like an obvious nod to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip folding phone which was first officially shown in a TV ad during the Oscars on Sunday 11 February.

What to expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020

The "Change the shape of the future" teaser video means that an on-stage reveal of the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is almost certain.

We're also expecting to see the successors to the Samsung Galaxy S10 range of smartphones. If you haven't been paying attention, you might expect them to be the Samsung Galaxy S11 range, but a recent early reveal of the phone's accessories on Samsung's German and Belgian websites let slip that the range is actually called the Samsung Galaxy S20. Specifically, those sites mentioned the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. S20 ties in nicely with the year 2020, which may be why Samsung chose to skip the S11 nomenclature and go straight to S20.

As well as those two variants of the Samsung S20, other leaks say we'll also see a third phone in the range – the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. From its name, we're assuming the Ultra will be the biggest, beefiest and fastest phone in the trio, like a 5G-sporting buffalo on amphetamines.

Finally, there are also rumours that there will be new Samsung earbuds at the event, called the Galaxy Buds Plus. Those have already leaked in a hands-on video and one leak says that they'll be given away free with purchases of the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra.

As well as the video embedded on this page, you will also be able to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 live at Samsung's UK website, at Samsung's global website, and at Samsung Mobile's YouTube channel.

We're expecting these new phones to be pretty special, but if you're not in the market for Samsung's latest and greatest, you'll no doubt be pleased to know that prices for the 2019 range of Galaxy S10 phones are plummeting. The best of those prices are shown below.