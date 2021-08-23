How to watch the Love Island 2021 finale FREE from anywhere

Well, time has flown by! It feels like just yesterday that the first 2021 islanders were awkwardly lining up, ready to pick their first couple and set off on a journey of muggy behaviour, TV pick up lines and hours of grafting. Now it all comes to an end. Here's how to watch the Love Island finale online where you are.
We've seen a lot of islanders come and go this year and while some of the originals are still around, they are quickly dwindling. Love them or hate them, we've lost some big characters like the 'friend island' Hugo, "did you know I'm a medical student?" Priya and of course, good ol' Cuddles and Hugs Chuggs.
Now down to just a few couples, a winner will soon emerge. In typical Love Island fashion, one couple will be announced as the winners and they can decide to share the money or one person can steal the cash for themselves.
While the public clearly has its tanned up and in-love favourites, this is still anyone's game at this point and the producers love to throw in a curveball to keep you on your toes.
So whether you're a Toby and Chloe fan, a fiesty Faye and chilled out Teddy devote an avid believer in Kaz and Tyler, or it's all about 'Milliam' read on to see how to watch the Love Island finale online.
Where can I watch the Love Island finale for free in the UK?
The final episode of Love Island is set to air tonight in the UK on Monday, September 23 at 9pm BST. Like previous episodes, it will be airing on ITV 2.
You can also watch the final episode for free online via the ITV Hub. You can access this through your phone, tablet, computer, Xbox, PlayStation, Chromecast, Fire Stick or other device.
If you're normally in the UK but have badly timed a holiday missing the final, you can still tune in like you're back at home. You simply need to use a VPN tuned to the UK.
How to watch Love Island from anywhere else in the world
If you just so happen to be away when the 2021 Love Island finale goes live, you'll unfortunately be unable to watch it. Luckily, there is a way around this. By using the best VPNs you can skip pesky geo-blocks and watch like you're back home.
By using a streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the UK and then you will be able to avoid these geographical restrictions. A VPN switches your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing back in the UK.
ExpressVPN is our leading pick for VPN providers thanks to its incredible speed, huge list of features including security protocols and the main factor here - the ability to get around geo-blocked content, allowing you to watch Love Island away from home.
Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free.
- Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to watch Love Island finale 2021
Can I watch the Love Island finale in the US?
If you're a US fan, looking to catch the final episode, you'll have to wait a bit longer than those in the UK. Those in the US are a few weeks behind the UK so the final will hit the US a few weeks after the UK.
When it does go live, you'll be able to watch it via Hulu which has been airing this entire season so far.
Just like fans in the UK who are away from home, those in the US can make use of a VPN to watch the Love Island finale on Hulu if they're going to be away.
How to watch Love Island season 7 around the rest of the world
Love Island is currently airing on different streaming platforms across the world and for fans in either Australia or New Zealand, the good news is that, just like the UK and US, there are great streaming options for you.
If you're currently living in Australia, you can catch the Love Island finale via Channel 9's on-demand service 9Now.
The good news is that Australia is just one day behind the UK with this season of Love Island, meaning you can catch the final episode on Tuesday, August 24. It will land at 6pm AEST, available to stream online.
New Zealand fans have a very similar viewing situation to Australia with the final episode airing one day after the UK. That means you can tune in on Tuesday, August 24 to catch the finale.
The streaming platform you'll want to use is Neon. It has been airing this season in its entirety so far and will have the finale too. Unfortunately, you do have to pay for Neon, this will either cost you NZ$15.99 a month and comes with a free trial or, you can sign up for an annual plan at $159.99, saving you 16% overall.
Who are the final couples?
- Tyler and Kaz
- Toby and Chloe
- Faye and Teddy
- Liam and Millie
Who are the 2021 Love Island final contestants?
- Chloe Burrows, marketing executive
- Toby Aromolaran, footballer
- Kaz Kamwi, blogger
- Faye Winter, lettings manager
- Liam Reardon, bricklayer
- Millie Court, fashion buyer's administrator
- Teddy Soares, senior financial consultant
- Tyler Cruickshank, estate agent
Islanders that have left this season
- Shannon Singh, model
- Chuggs Wallis, Business owner
- Rachel Finni, Travel specialist
- Sharon Gaffka, civil servant
- Brad McClelland, labourer
- Danny Bibby, plumber
- AJ Bunker, hair extensions specialist
- Aaron Francis, model
- Lucinda Strafford, fashion business owner
- Salma Naran, model
- Kaila Troy, DJ
- Harry Young, car salesman
- Medhy Malanda, American football player/model
- Jack Barlow, racing driver
- Hugo Hammond, PE teacher
- Sam Jackson, engineer
- Amy Day, performer
- Clarisse Juliette, brand owner
- Lillie Haynes, Trainee accountant
- Matthew Macnabb, marketing consultant
- Dale Mehmet, barber
- Abigail Rawlings, tattoo artist
- Brett Staniland, model and PHD student
- Priya Gopaldas, medical student
- Jake Cornish, water engineer
- Tyler Cruickshank, estate agent
- Mary Bedford, model
- Liberty Poole, marketing student
How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions
If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch Love Island as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.
- VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.
- As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address, which identifies your location.
- Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country.
- When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.
- Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it.
- To watch the Love Island final, all you need to do is select a country showing matches from its list of available servers and connect. You'll then be able to hop over geo-restrictions and tune into ITV as well as a host of other streaming platforms that would normally be geo-blocked.
- We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.