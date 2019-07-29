Watch Love Island 2019 final FREE online live stream – from anywhere

So this is it... summer’s guilty pleasure is almost over. Love Island Series Five ends tonight with the Live Final and if you're reading this, then you're missing it! Lukily, we're here to quickly tell you how to watch it for free - even if you're outside the UK.

Yep, the dumpings and melodrama of it all comes to a close this evening and tomorrow we all go back to our boring lives without those tanned bodies and spurious coupling ups. Love Island: The Live Final season 5 is where we find out which lucky, lovely couple gets to walk away with the £50,000 prize.

Tommy Fury and Molly Mae Hague are the hot favourites at the bookies, although Ovie Soko and India Reynolds have won a lot of fans, too, and there's the slightest chance that Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea may take it on the night. The best bit is that it's you that gets to decide, as the winning king and queen are crowned purely on phone votes from the television audience.

We can't help you figure out who to vote for or what you're going to do without Love Island when it finishes. But if you're away from the TV - and even if you're out of the country - we can tell you how to easy it is to stream tonight's finale, and all absolutely free. Keep reading to see how to watch Love Island online tonight

Watch Love Island online for free in the UK

As you're probably all too well aware by now, ITV2 at 9pm BST is the where and when to watch. It's an extended show (ending at 10.35pm) and sure to host some familiar faces. It's just as easy to watch away from the comfort of your living room, too, thanks to the ITV Hub app that you can download for smartphones and tablets. Of course it's all available online on the ITV website as well, and there are apps available on a range of TV streaming devices, such as Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

How to watch Love Island: The Live Final online from outside the UK

Love Island has become such a daily fixture in so many people's lives in the UK, we can see why you'd be more than miffed if you're out of the country for the Live Final. Try to tune in on the app or website to see who wins, and you'll find that the stream is blocked due to geo-restrictions.

To get around this, there's a really simple bit of software you can install on your phone or laptop (or even a TV streaming device like Chromecast or Roku) called a VPN - short for Virtual Private Network. It lets you virtually change your IP address back to the UK. It's encrypted too, making it a safer way to navigate the web anyway.