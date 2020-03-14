The Premier League may be cancelled but you CAN watch Disney+ in the UK right now with this hack

Disney+ UK is incoming, with an official launch date of March 24, 2020. However, for those who just can't wait, there is actually a simple way to enjoy Disney Plus in the UK literally right now.
T3 has broken down this ridiculously simple technique below, which if followed will immediately unlock the entire Disney+ library — Marvel, LucasFilm, Pixar, Fox, National Geographic and Disney content included.
Everything from The Mandalorian, to Avengers: End Game, Toy Story 4 to Avatar, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi to The Simpsons can be enjoyed right now.
Disney+ UK watch now guide: Step 1 - Sign up for cheap
The first step to watching Disney Plus in the UK today is to sign up to the service. Right now there is a sweet pre-order deal available that lets you bag a year's subscription for just £49.99, which works out at a ludicrously cheap £4.17 per month. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:
Disney Plus UK | 1-year subscription |
£59.99 £49.99 (£4.17 p/m) | Limited time offer | Available now
With more than 500 movies and in-excess of 7,500 TV show episodes, Disney+ is the new benchmark for streaming service quality. And, neatly, ahead of its official UK launch on March 24, 2020, Disney is running a superb pre-order offer that offers a full year subscription for just £49.99. That translates as a super low £4.17 per month.View Deal
Disney+ UK watch now guide: Step 2 - how to watch
First up, we definitely can't guarantee this will keep working – Disney is quite aggressive about blocking access via VPN, not surprisingly. At present however, while it sometimes takes a little finessing, VPN access does definitely work for us. If it stops working, you'll be able to watch Disney+ in the UK from March 24 anyway.
Anyway, on with the guide: get your VPN up and running, then simply connect to a US-based server (this is stupidly simple, and requires just a few button pushes). Then simply open Disney Plus on your device and, BOOM, welcome to the entire Disney+ library of content, ready for you to watch immediately.
Finding it tricky? Our resident VPN wrangler suggests the following: 'Keep jumping around USA destinations in ExpressVPN, punch Disneyplus.com into your browser, sign in, and you’re in. The reason you may have to 'jump' is that sometimes it takes a bit of coaxing to not redirect you to Disneyplus.com/uk. If you are having no luck in your browser, try an incognito window.' Now you know.
If you want to stream from your mobile or laptop to a TV, your easiest options are a Google Chromecast or Apple TV streamer – just plug them into your TV via HDMI and you should be sorted. Check out our list of the best media streamers.
Disney+ UK watch now guide: Step 3 - Get a VPN
Oh, you don't have a VPN? In that case, once you're signed up, the next step to watching Disney+ right now in the UK is get hooked up with a VPN. Here at T3 we consider ExpressVPN the best on the market. The best price on ExpressVPN can be seen directly below.
