How to watch any Asia Cup T20i cricket match on a live stream from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

India and Pakistan’s first round game has levitated the excitement around the Asia Cup, which is in a T20i format this time out – no surprise there given the predominance of the various T20 franchises in Asia and beyond.

Whether you're a fan of one of the six teams in the Asia Cup or a neutral cricket lover from anywhere in the world, this is a great chance to see some of the world's best players tear into each other for 20 overs a side. The rights to this tournament weren't as hotly contested as for the IPL but even so live streams of the Asia Cup are not in plentiful supply – you need to know where to look. Luckily, we do. Streaming is available from some of the world's biggest broadcasters. Although, no, not Sky (directly) or the BBC. But Disney is on board, as surprising as that may seem to punters based outside of India. We’ll show you how to stream the Asia Cup from the UK, Australia, America, India and Pakistan.

If you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).

UPDATE: The match is well underway and India seem on top.

How to watch the Asia Cup in the UK

You can watch it on your Sky box on Bollywood channel Utsav Gold HD (opens in new tab). If you have a Sky subscription or can set one up in a hurry, this seems like a strong option. Utsav is owned by Disney, which we will come on to shortly.

How to watch the Asia Cup in the USA

(opens in new tab) The Asia Cup cricket is streaming on ESPN, via DP World. There is the choice of commentary in Hindi or English among its streaming options. You can watch live with a suitable cable subscription or on streaming service ESPN Plus (opens in new tab). Monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is $69.99 per year.

How to watch the Asia Cup in Australia

(opens in new tab) YuppTV has exclusive rights to the tournament for Australasia and elsewhere. I am not going to lie: I am not all that familiar with YuppTV, but you can get a monthly pass from $24.99 (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Asia Cup in India

(opens in new tab) It may seem strange to those who don’t understand the importance of cricket in India but the Asia Cup is actually on Disney+ here. Okay, strictly speaking it's on Disney+ Hotstar and Hotstar is a serious player in T20 cricket. It lost out on the rights to IPL this year so it's had to content itself with the Asia Cup but hey – that has bought it the rights to show India play Pakistan – among other delights– at T20, the world's favourite cricket format! (opens in new tab) And since it's Disney+ if your team loses, you can cheer yourself up by watching Iron Man 2.

How to watch the Asia Cup in Pakistan

(opens in new tab) Head straight to PTV Sports TV or its online sibling PTV Sports Live (opens in new tab). Part of Pakistan's state broadcasting network, PTV Sports has the rights to the Asia Cup as well as, not surprisingly, the PSL and the T20 and ODI World Cups. As a state-run entity the broadcast is free, as far as I can tell.

How to watch the Asia Cup if you're abroad

If you're out of the country on holiday or business, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions. A streaming VPN is a very handy thing, as it means you can hop on a server within the US, UK or anywhere else and it will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream Wimbledon 2022, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab) .

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is our VPN provider of choice (opens in new tab). It's fast, secure, easy to use and has more features than you can shake a stick at, if you like to delve deep into settings menus. New customers get a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab), allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you. Right now you can also save a big 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free.