How to watch Amazon Prime Day concert with Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa today

If there was any doubt whether Amazon Prime Day 2019 was going to be the biggest ever, the companion music concert should clear things up nicely.

Yes, ahead of the blockbuster 48-hour online-only sale, which kickstarts in the early hours of Monday morning, Amazon will hold a live concert that will stream to Prime members in 200 countries worldwide. The free concert will be headlined by Taylor Swift, with performances from SZA, Becky G, and Dua Lipa planned, too.

The concert will by compèred by Glee and The 40‑Year‑Old Virgin star Jane Lynch. After the live performance, the show will be available to re-watch for a "limited time" on Prime Video before it disappears, according to Amazon.

To watch it, you'll need to sign-up for an Amazon Prime account (something you'll need to access the discounts and deals on Monday), and then head over to the Prime Video website, iOS or Android app, or on Chromecast or Amazon Fire TV.

The concert will also play host to a number of previews of some of the most popular shows on the Amazon-owned video streaming service, which is included with an annual £79 ($119) Prime membership, and boasts shows like The Grand Tour, Jack Ryan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Good Omens, Bosch, as well as upcoming superheroes-gone-bad show The Boys and Undone, which is a new animated half-hour from the team behind Netflix's Bojack Horseman and stars Breaking Bad's Bob Odenkirk.

The Prime Day Concert starts Wednesday July 10 at 9pm ET, 2am BST, 9am HKT.

Amazon will also be hosting a separate concert for the UK, which will premiere at the much more sociable time of 7.30pm BST on July 10, 2019. Dubbed Amazon Prime Day Party, the intimate gig – which will be held in an undisclosed venue in East London – will be headlined by chart-topping pop superstar Rita Ora supported by R&B and soul singer Ray BLK. Guests will enjoy complimentary food and drink, as well as beauty makeovers courtesy of Rimmel, cocktails from Remy Cointreau, and Coca-Cola will be sampling some of their hottest new flavours with the audience.

Unlike the global Prime Day Concert, which will be available to stream via Prime Video, the only way to see Rita Ora is to be in the crowd. Amazon is offering Prime members the chance to win a pair of tickets here. The competition opened today (June 27) at 6:01am BST and will close July 4, 6:01am BST. Winners will be notified on July 5, 2019.

Amazon is encouraging Prime subscribers to try its Music Unlimited subscription with a deal that offers four months for 99p (or 99 cents in the US). The subscription, which is separate from Prime membership, usually costs £7.99 a month and offers access to a catalogue of 50 million songs to stream, comparable to the likes of Apple Music and Spotify. It also includes the ability to download songs for offline listening, as well as hands-free streaming via Alexa-powered devices.

