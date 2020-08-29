How to live stream Tour de France 2020 for FREE and from anywhere on Earth

For a while there, it looked like 2020 might be the first time since World War II that Le Tour de France wouldn't be staged. But a few short months after its original slot in the summer sports schedule, the world's best road-racers are descending on France – from Paris to the Pyrenees – and we'll make sure you won't miss a minute thanks to this dedicated guide to getting a 2020 Tour de France live stream.

Road cycling returned a few weeks ago and the 107th year will once again be the blue riband event on the calendar. Champion Egan Bernal is once again looking like the man to beat. The Colombian was simply superb on 2019's Tour, racking up Team Ineos's (formerly Team Sky) seventh win in eight years.

That's a very different looking Team Ineos this time around, having decided to controversially leave out former winners Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas from their line-up. That leaves British fans no real favourites to cheer, unlike the locals – still praying for a first French winner for 35 years – who will be urging on Thibaut Pinot and Julian Alaphilippe.

Serbian Primož Roglič is the number one road cyclist on the planet according to the UCI World Rankings and, alongside Tom Dumoulin, will be hoping to bring the crown to Dutch team Jumbo-Visma. While Belgian Wout van Aert is the man on form right now, having already ridden to wins at the Strade Bianche and Milan–San Remo since the season's restart.

The riders will have covered 3,470 km/2,156 miles in total before the winner is known in three weeks' time. And you can be on board every metre of the way with a Tour de France live stream. It doesn't matter where in the world you are and we'll also explain where you can watch it absolutely free!

When can I watch Le Tour de France?

The riders get started in Nice on Saturday, August 29 and cruise in to Paris on Sunday, September 20. Aside from two rest days (the lazy blighters!) there is a stage everyday, ranging from 218km epics to 36k time trial sprints.

Start times vary from stage-to-stage, but are generally in the late morning or early afternoon. So plenty of time to enjoy a croissant and cafe au lait before the action begins.

Live stream Tour de France for free in the UK

UK audiences no longer have to settle for inadequate highlight shows offering a snippet of the day's cycling. Free-to-air broadcaster ITV now dedicates its entire ITV4 channel to showing live Tour de France action during every stage of the race. It's just as easy to watch away from the comfort of your living room, too, thanks to the ITV Hub app that you can download for smartphones and tablets. And if you want a cheeky little live stream to your work PC, then it's all being shown on the ITV website. Like the stages themselves, the daily coverage changes times throughout. But if you have ITV4 on from around noon BST, you'll generally avoid missing out.

How to watch Tour de France 2020 for free from abroad

Try watching that ITV coverage online from outside the UK and you'll soon discover that it's geo-blocked. Sacré bleu!

But that doesn't mean you won't be able to enjoy the UK coverage anyway. Download and install a VPN (also known as a Virtual Private Network) and you can quickly and simply change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or phone so that thinks it's back in the UK. It's encrypted too, making it a safer way to navigate the web anyway.

We've tested all the major VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best option currently available. For starters, it has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now thanks to its seamless connection speeds, strong security levels and sheer simplicity to use. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months free and 49% off if you sign up to an annual plan. Check out ExpressVPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a server location (it's super easy) of a country that is showing the event. If you're a UK resident who's away, then get yourself to a UK server so you can watch that ITV4 coverage as if you were back across the Channel.

Where else is showing a Tour de France live stream?

The Tour de France used to feel like a bit of a marginalised sporting event, but the popularity of competitive cycling seems to have grown exponentially over the last few years. And now there are more places than ever that show Le Tour - here's a run-down of who's showing the cycling in certain cycling-obsessed territories.

Watch Le Tour in France

Cycling's coming home! And it's completely free to watch in France, with France TV Sport the station to tune in to.

Live stream Tour de France 2020 in the US

NBC is the official Tour broadcaster in the US, with the likes of Fubo and Sling TV offering shorter subscription services if you don't want to commit to cable. You'll need to subscribe to NBC's Cycling Pass for $54.99 for the most extensive live and on-demand coverage without any commercial breaks. That gets you a whole year of quality road cycling action.

Live stream Tour de France 2020 in Canada

If you're tuning in from Canada, then dedicated cycling website FloBikes the place to be. Plans start from as little as $12.50 per month and you can cancel any time you please. That's a bit of a bargain, in our view, with the ability to watch on the web, mobile or the likes of Roku and Amazon fire devices.

Live stream Tour de France 2020 in Australia for FREE

Unlike some of those other countries, Australia has free coverage via national broadcaster SBS. If you're out of the country and want to tune into the SBS coverage, then be sure to grab a VPN and relocate your PC or phone to an Australian city to live stream via its website or app.

Watch Le Tour live in New Zealand

Sorry, New Zealand, you'll need a subscription to Sky Sports to watch the Tour (again). And also have access to some very string coffee...