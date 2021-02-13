How to live stream India vs England for FREE in the 2nd Test wherever you are

Cricket fans are being spoilt rotten right now - especially if you're an England or India fan. Fresh off the conclusion of an epic Test match in Chennai comes...another Test match in Chennai! As the hosts seek to level the series immediately, we'll make sure that you know exactly how to get an England vs India live stream. And, if you haven't already heard, there are ways to do so absolutely FREE!

Despite the remarkable performance in their 227-run win last week, Joe Root and his England team aren't going to rest on their laurels. Making four changes - including resting star seamer Jimmy Anderson - a historic series win on the sub-continent now seems like a tantalisingly realistic prospect.

Virat Kohli and co have a lot of soul searching to do. They were found wanting with the bat in the 1st Test and, with the exception of 9-wicket Ravi Ashwin, the bowling attack really failed to fire. But we saw in Australia last month just how resilient this squad is... don't expect them to roll over so easily this time around.

It has all the makings of another thriller, so read on to see how to watch an England vs India live stream - no matter where in the world you are.

Where can I live stream India vs England in the UK?

Get settled in for another four days of cricket with the Second Test India vs England live stream free-to-air on Channel 4. Continuing its excellent coverage, this marks the first time a Tests series has been shown live and in full on UK terrestrial TV in 16 years.

Cricket obsessives in India aren't quite as lucky, with subscription-service Hotstar the place to watch.

What time can I live stream India vs England in the Test Series?

The 2nd Test between India vs England begins on Saturday, February 13 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, and is scheduled to span from now until Wednesday, February 17. The first ball each day is due to be bowled at 9.30am IST local time which makes it a 4am GMT start for folk tuning in from the UK.

Around the globe, its a 11pm ET / 8pm PT (Thursday) / 3pm AEDT (Friday) start.

How to live stream India vs England in the UK

As mentioned above, Channel 4 have pulled off a bit of a coup after obtaining exclusive live rights to show every match of this Test series. That's great news for cricket fans as all the action will be available free-to-air.

Coverage starts on Channel 4 in the UK at 3.50am GMT in the early hours of Saturday morning, until Wednesday , February 17.

As well as being able to watch via linear TV, you'll also be able to stream coverage via Channel 4's All4 online service.

This means you can live stream India vs England on a number of devices including:

Smart TVs

Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobiles: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Streaming devices: Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, FreeviewPlay, Now TV, Sky, Virgin Media, YouView

Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, FreeviewPlay, Now TV, Sky, Virgin Media, YouView Consoles: PS4, Xbox One

How to live stream India vs England if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for the opening Test of this series, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of All4, NBC and DAZN when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers - With its consistent high speeds, and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, you can live stream India vs England with ExpressVPN. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a go and find out if it's actually the service for you before you well and truly part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to live stream now



How to live stream India vs England in the US

Streaming service Willow TV is usually a godsend for cricket fans Stateside, offering full live and on demand coverage of top tier action from across the globe.

However in this instance it doesn't unfortunately look like the service is showing this series.

With no other broadcaster in the US currently confirmed to be showing this Test series, you could try a good VPN to digitally relocate yourself to the UK and stream for free via Channel 4.

The first ball is due to be played at around 11pm ET / 8pm PT on Thursday night in the US.

How to watch an India vs England live stream anywhere else in the world

No matter which corner of the world you're tuning in from, there is a India vs England 1st Test live stream for you.

Broadcasting rights for the host nation of this Test series are covered by Disney+ Hotstar as it now hosts Star Sports cricket coverage in India.

Disney+ Hotstar Premium will set you back Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is provided at Rs. 399 a year. Customers with a credit card can get the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription at a discounted price of Rs. 395.

Subscription service Fox Sports will be showing India vs England in Australia. If you're not a Foxtel customer, there is also the option of trying Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports, which will also be airing this Test series. The first ball Down Under is due at 3pm AEDT.

New Zealanders can live stream all of this Test series with the help of pay TV platform Sky Sport. Play is set to begin at 4pm NZST. If you're a subscriber you can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream the 2nd Test between India and England as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream India vs England, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of All4 opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of All4 opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

