How to live stream England vs Australia in the 1st Ashes Test from anywhere on Earth

The 2019 Ashes series between England and Australia has already seen some brilliant bowling, gutsy batting and plenty of Jerusalem - and that's just in the first Test! Don't miss a single over of the cricket - check out our guide to getting an England vs Australia 1st Test live stream.

The thud of leather on willow, the smell of the linseed oil, the sound of some pretty vicious sledging – it can only mean a summer of Ashes cricket to enjoy. The England vs Australia war starts today. Honestly, we have no idea how this five-match 2019 Ashes series is going to go. But starting strongly in the 1st Test is of paramount importance to both nations.

Despite a bit of a blip against Ireland, England surely have the momentum going into today. Six members of that extraordinary World Cup winning team feature in today's line-up including final hero Ben Stokes and the big hitting Jason Roy making his Test debut. And Joe Root's men also have the psychological advantage after obliterating the Aussies in the semi-final.

But let us not forget that Australia are the current holders of the little brown Ashes urn after destroying England 4-0 when the teams last met in Test action 18 months ago. Of course the main talking point remains the return from the 'wilderness' of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft - a welcome return to their otherwise underwhelming batting order. It's the bowlers that may hold the key for success for the Baggy Green wearers – Pat Cummins and James Pattinson will have to be at their very best.

The five-day match starts at 11am BST each morning. Assuming you want to tune in to the coverage of the 1st Ashes Test then read on to discover how to get an England vs Australia live stream.

How to watch the 1st Test of the 2019 Ashes in the UK

Unlike Down Under where there's a free option to watch (more info below), the main broadcaster of the cricket in the UK is subscription-service Sky Sports and its dedicated Ashes station. That also means the Sky Go app if you need to watch on your laptop, tablet or mobile. Not got Sky? No worries – you can pay £8.99 for a Now TV Day Pass and watch all the action as it happens. That said, going for a Month Pass for £34 is far better value as it gives you access to all the Sky Sports channels for the equivalent of around a pound per day. Handy for a good chunk of the 2019 Ashes and also forthcoming events like the Premier League football season.

How to live stream England vs Australia 1st Test from abroad

If you find yourself outside the UK for any part of the 1st Ashes Test but still want to grab that Sky or Now TV stream, you'll find that access is blocked due to geo restrictions. The way to get around this is by downloading and installing a VPN.

A VPN (or Virtual Private Network) is software that allows you to virtually change your IP address to a server in another country so you appear to be in a completely different location. It's encrypted, making it also a safer way to navigate the web.

We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend T3 Award winning ExpressVPN as the best option currently available.

ExpressVPN has the benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc and you'll also get 3 months FREE if you sign up to an annual plan and 49% off the normal price. Check out Express VPN Once it's been downloaded and installed, open the app and select a UK server location (it's super easy) and then head over to your Sky or Now TV app to pick up the England vs Australia live stream.

How to live stream the Ashes 1st Test in Australia for FREE

Channel Nine have bowled an absolute jaffer – they're hosting every Ashes Test match absolutely FREE of charge! That means it's available to enjoy both on the television and via its free 9Now web platform and mobile apps. Easy – the only thing you have to work out is how you're going to stay awake to watch it all (it starts at 8pm AEST and ends at around 3am) and how you'll explain your tired eyes to your boss in the morning. If you're away from Australia while the cricket is on and still want to catch that 9Now online cricket coverage, then cast your eyes upwards to learn how to utilise a VPN to watch it from anywhere on Earth.

Where else has an England vs Australia live stream around the world?

Expats, holiday goers, business travellers – this is the section for you. We know that an England vs Australia cricket competition isn't going to have genuine global interest, but you may still want to know where to watch if you're overseas (and would sooner not implement the VPN option discussed above).

Live stream Ashes cricket in North America

Willow TV costing $9.99 per month is the official 2019 Ashes series broadcaster in the US and Canada, with the likes of Hulu, Fubo, PS Vue and Sling TV all offering subscriptions to services with way more sport than just cricket.

Live stream Ashes cricket in New Zealand

Hoping to tune in to watch the Aussies take a walloping? Then very much like the UK, you'll need a subscription to Sky Sports in order to watch England vs Australia over the next few days.

Live stream Ashes cricket in India

India may be top of the Test cricket rankings, but the famous Ashes rivalry will be watched in the millions on the sub-continent. The place to do so is Sony Six for television viewing or Sony Liv for getting an England vs Australia 1st Test live stream on your laptop or mobile device.