How to live stream Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and watch F1 2022 online from anywhere

A rainy Imola awaits the drivers this weekend, as the razzmatazz of the F1 circus arrives in Europe for the first time this season at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari. Read on for your full guide to getting a Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live stream and watch round four of the new F1 2022 season online from anywhere.

The opening salvos of the season have seen Ferrari assert an early grip on the Championship, with Charles Leclerc notching up two top-of-the-podium finishes.

Defending champ Max Verstappen has meanwhile failed to finish twice in the first three races of the campaign, but Red Bull's strong showing when he won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in round two illustrates they remain as potent as ever, and will be keen to get back to winning ways here.

We've got all the info on how to live stream the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix online no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. And if you happen to be outside of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster for the F1, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions.

What time can I live stream the F1 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

This fourth race of the F1 2022 season takes place at the Imola Circuit in Emilia-Romagna, Italy on Sunday, April 24.

The green light is set to get lit at 3pm CEST local, which is 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST.

How to live stream F1 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for the this weekend's race in the 2022 F1 season, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky, ESPN and TSN when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to live stream F1 2022 Emila Romagna Grand Prix in the UK

In the UK, Sky has exclusive live broadcast rights to the F1 2022 season. You can live stream the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1, with motor racing fans able to catch all of the action live and in 4K from 1.55pm BST. The network is set to show races this season in 4K Ultra HDR. If you don't already have a Sky package, you can also watch the F1 with a Now Sports pass.

How to live stream F1 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in the US

ESPN will be offering comprehensive coverage of this season's action live in the US, with this race set to start Stateside on the network at 9am ET / 6am PT. That means there's plenty of options for tuning in, but arguably the best for those wanting to watch an F1 live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month with new subscribers able to enjoy a their first month half price. If you're already an ESPN subscriber, but are abroad during the 2022 F1 season, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

(Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

How to live stream the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix anywhere else in the world

No matter which corner of the world you're tuning in from, there is a F1 live stream for you.

For those Down Under, Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers can also watch online. Kayo Sports is currently offering a 14-day free trial, thereafter paying $25 a month for its Basic plan or Premium is $35. Race time for the Emilia Romagna GP is at 11pm AEST on Sunday night.

New Zealanders can live stream all of this year's F1 races via pay TV streaming platform Spark Sport. Spark Sport usually costs $19.99 per month, but if you only want to watch this weekend's race, you're in luck, as there's a 7-day free trial. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will start at 1am NZDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

Canadian petrolheads can watch 2022 F1 action on English-language TSN or French-language RDS , with both premium channels offering livestreams online to subscribers. For cable cutters, watch the race online via the TSN Direct and RDS Direct , which cost just CA$4.99 a day or (the much better value of) $19.99 a month. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix starts at 9am ET on Sunday / 6am PDT on Sunday morning for Canadian viewers.

French and Dutch motor racing fans can watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month, while Sky in Germany has the exclusive rights to every live F1 races this season after taking over the rights from national broadcaster RTL.

Sky Italia will be showing all 2022 season F1 action in Italy - which means motor racing fans in the region can stream every GP live via Sky's Now TV app. A 24-hour pass costs from €14.99.

The Emilia Romagna GP is all set to start on Sunday at 3pm CEST.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of Sky Sports or ESPN opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of Sky Sports or ESPN opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

