How to get stronger and lift heavier weights with one monumental tip from a PureGym Insider

Some people go to the gym to shed some body fat. Others go to improve cardio performance on the treadmill. Some spend a lot of time looking in the mirror, while others (the worst kind) spend an hour taking selfies to post on social media.

There is also another breed of gym-dweller and they can be found in a dark corner, loading a barbell with every single plate in the establishment and lifting the equivalent of a small family hatchback, before letting out some kind of guttural roar and scaring everyone in the establishment witless when the plates crash against the floor.

The local gym beast might look a little overweight, but he or she is strong, boasting that exquisite mix of explosive power that allows for gargantuan weight to be shifted around. If obtaining superhero strength is your main fitness goal, you’ll probably want to read on.

Check out this ace workout. It only takes two days a week.

Low and slow

“If building strength is your primary focus, I would suggest sticking to the lower rep ranges on your compound lifts, ideally no more than five reps with three to five minute rest in between sets,” explains Kay, a PureGym Insider, trainer and fitness fanatic.

"This will allow you to lift more weight, and in turn, increase strength faster than if you were to perform a higher rep range, such as the classic 8-12 reps, where your focus would be on increasing the muscle size, otherwise known as training for hypertrophy," she adds.

Kay from PureGym has got top tips for building strength (Image credit: PureGym)

But this comes with a word of warning, because if you’re not performing the exercise properly, you might not see the results you seek and this could potentially lead to injury.

It's no good simply going for the heaviest weight you can find and attempting to lift it. Make sure technique is on point and you build up the kilos gradually, making an effort to note down the heaviest weight from the previous session, so you can gradually increase.

"Bear in mind that how fast you gain strength is dependent on several factors, such as previous training history, genetics, nutrition and training execution, so different people will see progress at different rates. Focus on quality, stay consistent and most of all enjoy the process!" says Kay.