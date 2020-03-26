Is Homebase open today and can I get online orders delivered?

Homebase stores are not open today (Thursday March 26).

The company had been keeping its stores open during the UK coronavirus lockdown but on Wednesday March 25 it announced that, due to updated government guidance it would be temporarily closing all Homebase stores across the UK from 6pm on March 25.

It has not said when it expects for Homebase stores to open. The good news, if you're at home and you want to use some of that time to carry out a bit of DIY around the house or garden is that Homebase online shopping remains open at homebase.co.uk.

When will Homebase shops open?

Homebase has not stated when it expects to reopen its stores, having temporarily closing all of its stores across the UK from 6pm on March 25. Instead, you can shop at Homebase online for home delivery.

Is Homebase online ordering open?

Yes, you can order items at the Homebase website although Homebase says that due to high demand there may be some delays to delivery times. Homebase also says that it will ensure it delivers safely to those who are self-isolating.

Check out the links below to various sections of the Homebase store.

Can I use Homebase click and collect today?

No. Homebase says that its store collection service has been temporarily suspended due to unforeseen high demand. It is, however, still operating its home delivery service.

Homebase kitchen and bathroom design appointments

Kitchen and bathroom design appointments are not currently available in person at Homebase. However, the retailer says it can offer phone consultations with its trained design consultants to discuss your kitchen, bathroom or bedroom projects. Homebase also has an online design tool and brochures to help you plan ideas.