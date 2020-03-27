Best home gym: these weights and machines are still available to buy in the UK

Everyone is interested in health and wellbeing all of a sudden, which is admirable and we can only hope that this spirit will last even after self-isolation ends soon. What baffles us, however, is how seemingly everyone is happy to spend enough money on the best home gym equipment that otherwise would cover three years-worth of gym membership, now that we have been ordered to stay indoors.

As a result, many top retailers like Amazon and Walmart are fresh out of any fitness equipment to sell, probably to their delight, since most usually it takes forever to shift even a small amount of adjustable dumbbells. Not anymore, though! People are gobbling up all types and manners of home gym equipment like there is no tomorrow.

In case you can't wait for less obscure fitness equipment to get back into stock, we collected some the best options you can still buy.

Before you order, please read the Fitness Superstore's notice on delivery times and minimum order values here.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell | Sale price £225 | Was £249 | You save £24 at Fitness Superstore

Not only it is still in stock but the Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell has also been discounted. Even taking into the gigantic minimum order value into account, you can still just order this one kettlebell and have it delivered within a reasonable amount of time.View Deal

Body Power Rubber Hex Ergo Dumbbells – 6Kg (x2) | Sale price £28.49 | Was £54.99 | You save £26.50 at Fitness Superstore

Okay, you might have to order more than just one pair of the Body Power Rubber Hex Ergo Dumbbells to meet the minimum order value but that doesn't mean these are bad value in general, on the contrary. There are plenty of weight racks available at the fitness superstore still, the best time to build a decent home weight set, really.View Deal

Body-Solid Pro Club Line Commercial Flat/Incline/Decline Utility Bench | Sale price £349 | Was £439 | You save £90 at Fitness Superstore

A commercial bench for under £350, have we all gone mad? The Body-Solid Pro Club Line Commercial Utility Bench might not have a rack for a barbell but it is probably not a big deal for anyone planning on building a home gym, barbell not being on top of the priority list. Get this bench, the hex dumbbells and the kettlebell, and you are sorted for a good upper body workout.View Deal

Body Power Smith Half Rack | Sale price £699 | Was £1,199 | You save £500 at Fitness Superstore

£500 off a Smith machine that can be used at home? What?! Smith machines are the safer versions of bench presses and are ideal for solo workouts. This particular model can also be used as a pull up bar, but you can perform compound movements like squats and bent over rows too, using the Body Power Smith Half Rack. You might need some plates, though.View Deal

