Here's how to get an iPhone SE and Sky TV for £35 a month

Sky has announced a new bundle deal that brings together Sky Mobile and Sky TV.

It's available to new customers joining Sky or existing Sky TV customers who re-contract.

For £35 a month the deal includes a new iPhone SE handset on a Swap24 plan, with 500MB of data, unlimited calls and texts and Sky TV’s Variety bundle.

The Variety Bundle includes over 70 channels not available on Freeview, including Sky Atlantic with a new drama premiering every month, like Sky Original Production Tin Star launching 7 September, plus the Sky Kids app for the best kids’ TV shows available on demand or to download.

The offer runs from today, 25 August until 14 September 2017.

The best Sky Q deals

Sky Q is powered by some new devices. There's a new home screen and programme guide plus a top-end Sky Q Silver 2TB box that can record up to four channels.

Sky Q Silver and Sky Q are two new boxes for the main TV set, featuring up to 12 tuners and up to 2TB of storage

are two new boxes for the main TV set, featuring up to 12 tuners and up to 2TB of storage Sky Q Mini is a new plug and play box giving access to Sky Q in other rooms in the home without running cables from the dish

is a new plug and play box giving access to Sky Q in other rooms in the home without running cables from the dish Sky Q Hub – the all new Hub has built in Powerline networking technology as well as Wi-Fi

The best Sky broadband deals

Sky are offering new customers unlimited broadband, including talk and line rental for £19p/m for 12 months. Plus a £75 pre paid Mastercard to treat yourself.

If you fancied splashing out on TV, Sky is offering their top bundle which includes the Sky box set package, Sky Q 2TB box and a free 32-inch LG TV.

Sky cinema deals

If you join or upgrade to Sky Cinema before Christmas you can make a 50% saving. Sky are offering their Cinema bundle for half the price but still with all the benefits of over 1,000 movies, including new premiers everyday.

Still unsure? If you join today you can choose from a free 32" LG TV, Lenovo Laptop or a £100 reward as part of their Cyber Monday deal.

