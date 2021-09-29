Happy Birthday T3 magazine! We're 25 years' old today

When T3 magazine launched in 1996, I’d been out of school for a few years, but looking back on a quarter century of tech reminded me of something a teacher once said. She was asked, as I recall, about getting older and her response was: “You’ll be amazed at the things that are invented in your lifetime.” It clearly stuck with me, as that was a long time ago and yet I can’t remember what I had for lunch yesterday.

Thumbing through issue one of T3 I’m struck by a few things. Even then, the magazine was enthusiastic about electric cars. GM’s EV1 was the subject, and while that car was never a success it wasn’t because it wasn’t good. And even then, the naysayers wrote letters claiming it wasn’t as clean as petrol or diesel.

Remembering the tech of the last 25 years has been a voyage of memories. DVD was still not widely available and T3’s excitement about the format was palpable. That was another thing that was bang on the money. Readers asked how it could compete with LaserDisc with only a modest picture quality improvement, and we know how that turned out. DVD was a massive success and nothing since has matched it. I remember being a university student with my Creative Labs DVD drive lovingly crammed into my PC and watching movies in stunning – for the time – quality.

(Image credit: Future)

One of the most striking leaps in technology has been that of digital photography. In that first issue of T3 we took a look at some of the brand new digital cameras hitting the market. Many shot tiny 640x480 images, apart from a £10,000 Fujix that could do 1280x1000. Adjusted for inflation, that camera is very nearly £20k. Now, your iPhone manages photos that would put it to shame. There’s no judgement here, it’s just truly amazing how things have changed.

The other thing that kind of blows my mind is that back in 1996 we were still 10 years away from flat panel TVs being widely-available. It was only around 2007 that we started to see the first dodgy LCDs appear. I even remember reviewing the first Pioneer Kuro, which was only 720p and not being that impressed. AV nerds, don’t jump down my throat; I ended up loving the 50-inch, 1080p model that appeared next, and it was my pride and joy until I lost it in a divorce.

I’ve seen a lot change since I first thumbed through the early issues of T3. I read the mag throughout my degree and always loved the way it has made technology fun. Twenty-five years ago I was a student with dreams of working in the media. Had you told me at age 18 that I’d one day be the editor of T3.com, the website for this revered title, I’m not sure I’d have believed you. But here I am, and maybe one day you, dear reader, will be involved in this industry too, because it turns out anything is possible when it comes to technology.