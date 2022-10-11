Get Halo Infinite on Xbox for less than £15 at Amazon now

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We've got a hot one! Amazon is currently offering Halo Infinite on Xbox at a ridiculously low price that will let you play Master Chief's new next-gen adventure for less than £15. The only catch is that you must be a Prime Member.

Not even a year old, the latest Halo game picks up as Master Chief must confront the most ruthless foe he's ever faced with humanity's fate hanging in the balance. Developed by 343 Industries, the first-person shooter arrives with an eight to 12-hour campaign with Halo Infinite's multiplayer component now available via free-to-play.

Anyone that has yet to experience Halo Infinite has the perfect opportunity to do so with a price that's more than reasonable, considering its usual £59.99 RRP.

An extraordinary price for an extraordinary game. If you own an Xbox, Halo Infinite is a must-play and can be done so across next-gen and last-gen hardware thanks to this incredibly cheap deal. Note: You must be an Amazon Prime member

Why get Halo Infinite today

Halo Infinite was released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise, earning an extremely strong critical score of 87 on Metacritic (opens in new tab). The game is available across Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, so regardless if you've made the move to a next-gen console, you can still jump in now.

It's a steal of a deal too at under £15. Amazon clearly knows this locking the offer behind an Amazon Prime subscription, though you can always take up a free 30-day trial (opens in new tab) to make the purchase at this price. Either way, don't miss out.

