Halfords Boxing Day sale arrives early with up to 33% off dash cams, sat navs, stereos and more

Already looking forward to the Boxing Day sales? Well, we've got some good news for you – Halfords has started early this year with its Big Tech Sale, with up to 33% off dash cams, sat navs, car stereos and more.

The automotive brand has reduced selected tech from big-name brands, letting you update your car for less.

In total there are hundreds of items in the early Boxing Day sale, and Halfords says that you can save up to 33-percent, so whether you're looking for a dash cam, a sat nav, or an updated car stereo, this sale is well worth checking out.

The links below take you straight to the Halfords sale departments where you can save big on brands including Nextbase, Sony, Pioneer, and more.

You can currently get nest-day home delivery or free delivery to your nearest Halfords store.

To guarantee your items for delivery before Christmas please order by the following dates:

Order and Collect: 19th December, 8PM

Reserve and Collect: 24th December, 12PM

Home Delivery: 21st December, 8PM

Bulky Items Home Delivery: 17th December, 8PM

Nextbase 322GW Limited Edition Bundle | was £149 | now £99 | save £50 at Halfords

The award-winning Nextbase 322GW dash cam is one of the best dash cams on the market. It comes with 1080p HD recording at 30 fps, as well as a 140° wide viewing angle, and can record up to four hours of footage before automatically looping over.View Deal

EchoMaster Monitor and Reversing Camera Kit | was £89 | now £66.50 | save £22.50 at Halfords

The EchoMaster Monitor and Reversing Camera Kit will give you peace of mind while driving and searching for a parking space. Thanks to its 170° viewing angle, this pedestal-mounted camera will help you park in tight spaces and spot unexpected obstacles. Everything the camera captures is displayed on a 4.3” dashboard-mounted monitor. For a clearer, more reliable picture in all conditions, the camera is water and debris proof.View Deal

BlackVue CM100LTE | was £169.95 | now £136 | save £33.95 at Halfords

Simply add the new plug-and-play CM100LTE connectivity module and a 4G Data SIM card to enjoy always-on connectivity to BlackVue Cloud. That means that you are always connected to your dash cam via the BlackVue app, from anywhere in the world, able to access Cloud features like Live View, Video Back-Up and Real-Time Tracking. Should something happen to your vehicle while you’re not around, an incident, an accident or perhaps an act of vandalism - you will receive a push notification via the BlackVue app, and the opportunity to view the footage remotely.View Deal

Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam | was £228 | now £149 | save £79 at Halfords

The Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam offers stunning 1440p HD resolution for crystal clear video recordings. The 522GW is fitted with an inbuilt polarising filter to dramatically reduce windscreen glare and reflection to produce enhanced recordings. It uses a vastly upgraded 3" HD IPS touch screen for easy menu selection and a host of new and exciting features.View Deal

Pioneer MVH-S420BT | was £99 | now £74 | save £25 at Halfords

The Pioneer MVH-S240BT Car Stereo is a single din mech-free Bluetooth and USB combined stereo sets new standards in terms of audio performance and connectivity. Thanks to Pioneer’s unique Advanced Sound Retriever technology, the sound quality will be as close to the original recording as possible. You can even connect two Bluetooth phones simultaneously. View Deal

Sony XAV-AX1000 6.2" Car AV media receiver with Apple Car Play and Bluetooth | was £279 | now £237 | save £42 at Halfords

Connect your iPhone device to the Sony XAV-AX1000 6.2" Car AV media receiver with Apple Car Play and Bluetooth. Enjoy the many features that will keep you entertained while your on the road. The clear & responsive 6.2" touchscreen display helps you easily navigate to your desired application. Simply navigate, communicate and play music, with its intelligent voice control via Bluetooth. Enjoy immersive audio by powerful amplification with 4 x 55W Dynamic Reality Amp 2 for clear and detailed sounds.View Deal

