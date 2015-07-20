UPDATED: Hackers threaten to expose affair website users' data

A dating website which is aimed at married users looking for an affair has been hacked.

The site in question, Ashley Madison, has the tagline, "Life is short. Have an affair," and claims to have 37.5 million users signed up.

The hackers behind the breach, only known as the Impact Team, claimed to have not only obtained financial details, but also secret sexual fantasies and contact information.

So far the Impact Team have posted a small sample of the leak and a statement demanding the full takedown of Ashley Madison and Established Men.

If their demands are not met the hackers are threatening to release all the data they've collected.

The hack was in response to an alleged lie told by Avid Life Media (owners of Ashley Madison) about its 'full delete' feature.

The full delete allows members to completely erase their profile information for $19, but, according to the hackers, the feature doesn't work.

Avid Life Media have apologised for the breach, saying: "We apologize for this unprovoked and criminal intrusion into our customers' information."

"We have always had the confidentiality of our customers' information foremost in our minds, and have had stringent security measures in place, including working with leading IT vendors from around the world,"

"Any and all parties responsible for this act of cyber–terrorism will be held responsible."

As of 1pm today (July 20) the two websites are still online.

Update:Avid Life Media have released a further statement: "Using the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), our team has now successfully removed the all posts related to this incident as well as all Personally Identifiable Information (PII) about our users published online.

"We have always had the confidentiality of our customers' information foremost in our minds and are pleased that the provisions included in the DMCA have been effective in addressing this matter.

"Our team of forensics experts and security professionals, in addition to law enforcement, are continuing to investigate this incident and we will continue to provide updates as they become available."