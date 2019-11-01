Grab a Fossil smartwatch and save $125 in this amazing pre-Black Friday sale

If you've been holding off from buying a smartwatch, now is your time to pull the trigger and purchase one, because you can currently get the excellent Fossil Sport smartwatch for less than $150.

Smartwatches are not only useful for telling the time, they can also give you phone notifications, track your activity, and keep you organised.

The Fossil Sport is an attractive smartwatch with a lightweight design. It's also super capable, with heart rate tracking, Google Pay, GPS, and a swimproof case on board.

The smartwatch measures 41mm and features an interchangeable rubber strap. There are also plenty of ways to customise the dial, so you can tailor it match your personal style.

It comes running Wear OS, which lets you keep on top of your daily life, providing calendar updates, weather information, and updates on your activity with a simple tap on the wrist.

Fossil Sport Smartwatch – Neon Silicone Strap | was $275 | now $149 at Fossil

A smartwatch that (actually) looks the part with a full-round digital display, the Sport offers multiple features like customisable faces and apps, discreet notifications and info at a glance to help make your life easier – and a bit more stylish. This model comes with a neon green/yellow silicone strap and grey case.

Fossil Sport Smartwatch – Light Blue Silicone Strap | was $275 | now $149 at Fossil

A smartwatch that (actually) looks the part with a full-round digital display, the Sport offers multiple features like customisable faces and apps, discreet notifications and info at a glance to help make your life easier – and a bit more stylish. This model comes with a light blue silicone strap and blue case.

Fossil Sport Smartwatch – Red Silicone Strap | was $275 | now $149 at Fossil

A smartwatch that (actually) looks the part with a full-round digital display, the Sport offers multiple features like customisable faces and apps, discreet notifications and info at a glance to help make your life easier – and a bit more stylish. This model comes with a red silicone strap and red case.

Fossil Gen 4 Smartwatch – Sloan HR Rose Gold | was $275 | now $179 at Fossil

A smartwatch that (actually) looks the part with a full-round digital display, the Sport offers multiple features like customisable faces and apps, discreet notifications and info at a glance to help make your life easier – and a bit more stylish. This model comes with a rose gold bracelet and rose gold case.

